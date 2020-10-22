The 5th FILM+ Residency Announces Selected Projects

BUCHAREST: Sixteen projects from Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia and Moldova were selected for the 2020-2021 FILM+ Residency, which will take place online from 26 to 31 October 2020.

The selected projects include five long documentaries, two feature films and nine short fiction films.

The tutors of the FILM+ Residency 2020 are: Alexander Nanau, Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, Ada Solomon, Anamaria Antoci, Alex Trăilă, Ana Drăghici, Adrian Sitaru, Tudor Cristian Jurgiu, Paul Negoescu, Roxana Szel, Alexandru Radu, Alex Baciu and Andrei Gorgan.

FILM+ Residency is part of the FILM+ project, a lab for supporting and promotion of independent projects in film, animation and video-art made by young artists from Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia and Republic of Moldova who just graduated or are self-learned.

The residency has four sections: Work in Progress Lab, Production Lab, Development Lab and Film + Expanded.

The FILM+ programme was initiated by Romania's Asociația Graphis 122 and its 5th edition is supported by the MEDIA - Creative Europe and the Romanian Film Centre.

SELECTED PROJECTS:

Development Lab:

Toma and His Friends (Romania)

Directed by Alexandru Mircioi

Lesson of Maturity (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Eugeniu Bocancea

Tender Is the Night (Romania)

Directed by Elena Morar

Us (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kosta Karakashyan

Cut It (Romania)

Directed by Sorin Poamă

Worlds Apart (Serbia)

Directed by Tamara Broćić

A Winter Morning Stillness (Romania)

Directed by Vasile Todincă

Production Lab:

Are There The Stars Out Tonight? (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Răuțu

Last Call (Serbia)

Directed by Hayat Aljowaily & Kaja Grujic

Everything Tastes Strange Today (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristina Spassovska

The Way of the Dragon (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan

5000 Km (Romania)

Directed by Paul Chirilă

Work in Progress Lab:

Building no. 2 (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Alexandr Dzechis

Time Travel (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Arcadie Plăcintă

The Man and His Shadow (Romania)

Directed by Dragoș Hanciu

Voev: Greetings to the Gods (Bulgaria)

Directed by Bilyana Kirilova