The 5th FILM+ Residency Announces Selected Projects

The selected projects include five long documentaries, two feature films and nine short fiction films.
The tutors of the FILM+ Residency 2020 are: Alexander Nanau, Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, Ada Solomon, Anamaria Antoci, Alex Trăilă, Ana Drăghici, Adrian Sitaru, Tudor Cristian Jurgiu, Paul Negoescu, Roxana Szel, Alexandru Radu, Alex Baciu and Andrei Gorgan.
FILM+ Residency is part of the FILM+ project, a lab for supporting and promotion of independent projects in film, animation and video-art made by young artists from Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia and Republic of Moldova who just graduated or are self-learned.
The residency has four sections: Work in Progress Lab, Production Lab, Development Lab and Film + Expanded.
The FILM+ programme was initiated by Romania's Asociația Graphis 122 and its 5th edition is supported by the MEDIA - Creative Europe and the Romanian Film Centre.
SELECTED PROJECTS:
Development Lab:
Toma and His Friends (Romania)
Directed by Alexandru Mircioi
Lesson of Maturity (Republic of Moldova)
Directed by Eugeniu Bocancea
Tender Is the Night (Romania)
Directed by Elena Morar
Us (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kosta Karakashyan
Cut It (Romania)
Directed by Sorin Poamă
Worlds Apart (Serbia)
Directed by Tamara Broćić
A Winter Morning Stillness (Romania)
Directed by Vasile Todincă
Production Lab:
Are There The Stars Out Tonight? (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Răuțu
Last Call (Serbia)
Directed by Hayat Aljowaily & Kaja Grujic
Everything Tastes Strange Today (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kristina Spassovska
The Way of the Dragon (Romania)
Directed by Monica Stan
5000 Km (Romania)
Directed by Paul Chirilă
Work in Progress Lab:
Building no. 2 (Republic of Moldova)
Directed by Alexandr Dzechis
Time Travel (Republic of Moldova)
Directed by Arcadie Plăcintă
The Man and His Shadow (Romania)
Directed by Dragoș Hanciu
Voev: Greetings to the Gods (Bulgaria)
Directed by Bilyana Kirilova