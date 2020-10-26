Romanian/Finnish/German Acasă My Home Gets North American Distribution

BUCHAREST: Acasă My Home, the first documentary by the Romanian journalist turned filmmaker Radu Ciorniciuc, will be distributed in North America by Zeitgeist Films and Kino Lorber. This Romanian/Finnish/German coproduction was awarded the Cinematography Award in the World Cinema – Documentary competition at the Sundance FF 2020.

The film was produced by Romania’s Manifest Film in coproduction with HBO Europe, Corso Film (Finland) and Kino Company (Germany). It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio.

The accolades received by the film so far include the Special Jury Award in the International Competition of the Thessaloniki Documentary FF, the Viktor Award at the Munich International Documentary Festival – DOK.Fest and the Golden Horn in the Best Feature-Length Documentary competition of the Krakow FF.

Acasă My Home / Acasă is also among the 13 titles recommended for nomination for the European Film Awards 2020.