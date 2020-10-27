FESTIVALS: Denmark Takes Main Prize at 2020 Astra Film Festival Online

SIBIU: The Danish film Long Live Love by Sine Skibsholt and the German film As Long As You Still Have Arms by Luisa Bäde won the New Voices in Documentary Cinema and Central & Eastern Europe competitions respectively, at the online segment of the 20th edition of the Astra Film Festival, running 16-25 October 2020.

The online segment also included the industry section Astra Film DocTank, which presented the Astra Film Lab. Eleven new projects participated, including projects from Romania, Hungary and Croatia, and three of them received awards.

The outdoor section of the festival took place 4-13 September 2020 and screened films from the Romanian competition as well as a few titles from other sections, including Holy Father by the Romanian Andrei Dăscălescu, which won the Audience Award.

The Astra Film Festival was organised by Astra Film - Astra National Museum Complex and the Astra Film Foundation, with the support of the Sibiu Local Council, the Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the General Consulate of Germany in Sibiu and the Romanian Filmmakers Union. The festival is co-financed by the Sibiu Local Council through the Sibiu City Hall, and also by the Creative Europe Programme.

WINNERS OF ASTRA FILM ONLINE:

New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition:

Main Award:

Long Live Love (Denmark)

Directed by Sine Skibsholt

Special Mention:

There Will Be No More Night (France)

Directed by Eléonore Weber

Central & Eastern Europe Competition:

As Long As You Still Have Arms (Germany)

Directed by Luisa Bäde

Special Mention:

Pure Art (Poland, Belarus)

Directed by Maksim Shved

Astra Film Lab Winners:

Development Award, presented by HBO:

Don’t worry, Sari! (Hungary)

Directed by Sari Haragonics

Postproduction Award, presented by CineLab România:

The Wedding Operation (Romania, Germany)

Directed by Daniel Barnuti

Project Boost Award, presented by Pitch the Doc:

Lost and Found (Romania, Canada)

Directed by Laurențiu Garofeanu