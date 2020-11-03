FESTIVALS: Immaculate and Videograms of a Pandemic Win Postproduction Awards at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest Festival

BUCHAREST: Immaculate, the debut feature by Monica Stan and George Chiper Lillemark, and the new documentary by Andrei Dăscălescu Videograms of a Pandemic, won postproduction awards at the Works-in-Progress showcase organised within the 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest Festival (running 23 October-1 November 2020).

A total of 19 Romanian productions and coproductions took part in the 5th edition of the Works-in-Progress. They were screened to representatives of Cannes, Berlin, Sundance, Locarno, Rotterdam, Toronto, Warsaw, Tallinn and Vilnius film festivals, and an international jury decided on the awards. More than 20 international sales agents had online one-to-one meetings with the producers of the films showcased in the WIP section.

The Film Speed-Dating Competition saw its first edition, while the 5th edition of the networking platform for Romanian actors Managing Talents also took place online.

The French Institute in Bucharest announced a writing residency for Romanian and French writers with projects in the fields of literature, music, cinema, theatre and digital arts.

The 11th edition of the Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest Festival took place online, outdoor and at drive-in cinemas. The special guest was Naomi Kawase, who held an online masterclass.

The festival was founded by Cristian Mungiu and was organised by his team from Asociația Cinemascop and Voodoo Films, in partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania, and with the support of the AFCN and the Romanian Film Centre.

WINNERS:

Best Film in the Romanian Autumn Avant-premieres Showcase :

Mia Misses Her Revenge / Mia își ratează răzbunarea (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu

Produced by Tangaj Production in collaboration SUB25 & The Institute

Postproduction Awards in Works in Progress Competition:

Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper Lillemark

Produced by Axel Film

Videograms of a Pandemic / Videograme dintr-o pandemie (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Dăscălescu

Produced by Filmlab

Film Speed-Dating Competition:

Cosmography / Cosmografia (Romania)

Written by Ana Țăran