PRODUCTION: Greek/French/Romanian Broadway Wraps Shooting

BUCHAREST: The Greek/French/Romanian coproduction Broadway directed by Christos Massalas completed filming on 2 November 2020. This debut feature coproduced by Romania's Digital Cube participated in the 2019 Cannes Cinéfondation L'Atelier.

The film follows Nelly, a woman in her 20’s, who runs away from home and tries to find her way in the underground world of Athens. She meets Markos, a seasoned pickpocket, who wants her as a lover and an accomplice. They roam the streets of the city together; she dances to distract the pedestrians and Markos, along with his gang, pickpockets the enchanted spectators. Markos takes Nelly to “Broadway”, his home and hideout, an abandoned entertainment complex comprised of a theatre, a nightclub, a shopping arcade and an open-air cinema.

The leading roles are played by Elsa Lekakou, Foivos Papadopoulos, Rafael Papad and Salim Talbi. The cast includes Stathis Apostolou and Christos Politi.

Amanda Livanou is producing through Athens-based Neda Film, in coproduction with Bertrand Gore through France's Blue Monday Productions and Cristian Nicolescu through Romania's Digital Cube. The budget is approximately 1.3 m EUR.



The project is supported by the Greek Film Center, the Sundance Institute, L'Atelier Cinéfondation Cannes, ERT SA, France’s CNC, Eurimages and the National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication - EKOME SA.

“We're extremely happy because of the Eurimages support that made possible yet another coproduction for Romania through Digital Cube and the opportunity to have our director Christos Massalas and his talented DoP to benefit from the high end infrastructure of Avanpost facilities in Bucharest”, Cristian Nicolescu told FNE. The postproduction will take place in Romania at Avanpost, as well as in France.

The film was shot in Athens starting in July 2020. The premiere is set for the spring of 2021.

Le Pacte is handling the international sales, and Independența Film will release the film in Romania.

Production Information:

Producer:

Neda Film (Greece)

Coproducers:

Blue Monday Productions (France)

Digital Cube (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Christos Massalas

Scriptwriter: Christos Massalas

DoP : Konstantinos Koukoulios

Cast : Elsa Lekakou, Foivos Papadopoulos, Rafael Papad, Salim Talbi, Stathis Apostolou, Christos Politis