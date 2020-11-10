PRODUCTION: Around the World in 80 Days Films in Romania

The clock is ticking. Join Phileas Fogg (David Tennant), Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) and Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) on their journey Around the World in 80 Days - coming soon

BUCHAREST: The eight-part series Around the World in 80 Days, a European coproduction directed by Steve Barron and starring David Tennant, is currently filming in Romania. Castel Film Studio is providing services.

Charles Beeson is also directing a number of episodes. The cast includes Ibrahim Koma, Leonie Benesch, Jason Watkins, Peter Sullivan. Lindsay Duncan, Dolly Wells, Richard Wilson, Faical Elkihel, Anthony Flanagan, and Gary Beadle and Giovanni Scifoni are among the guest actors.

Around the World in 80 Days is a Slim Film + Television and Federation coproduction for the European Alliance formed by France Télévisions, ZDF and RAI, with additional coproduction partners, Peu Communications in South Africa, MASTERPIECE in the USA, Be-FILMS and RTBF in Belgium and associate producer Daro Film.

France Télévisions introduced the project to their Alliance broadcasting partners Germany’s ZDF and Italy’s RAI, while Seven West Media have backed production and will broadcast the drama in Australia. The series has been acquired by the BBC in the UK and RTS in Switzerland.

The project is supported by the IDC (Industrial Development Corporation) of South Africa and the Creative Europe MEDIA Sub-Programme.

The filming in Romania as well as in South Africa will span across five months.

