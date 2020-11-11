PRODUCTION: Radu Ciorniciuc and Lina Vdovîi in Production with Tata

BUCHAREST: Radu Ciorniciuc, whose first documentary Acasă My Home is nominated at the European Film Awards in the European Documentary 2020 category, is currently in production with his second documentary. Tata, co-directed with Lina Vdovîi (the writer from Acasă My Home) and produced again by Romania's Manifest Film, it is set for release in 2023.

Tata is a personal story of the co-director Lina Vdovîi, who is trying to reconnect with her father. Filmed in Italy, the Republic of Moldova and Romania, Tata is an intimate documentary about the relationship between a daughter who is trying to heal from the wounds caused by her father and a parent who seeks redemption from the ones he hurt, covering also the theme of modern day slavery.

The budget is approximately 280,000 EUR, producer Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan told FNE. She also said that negotiations with an Italian coproducer are undergoing, as well as with HBO Europe for a coproduction credit. HBO Europe already supported the project with a development grant. The project also won the Alex. Leo Serban scholarship at the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2019.

Tata participated in the CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator, the American Film Showcase and EsoDoc.

No sales agent is attached to the project yet, but Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan told FNE that it is highly possible that her company, Manifest Film, would release the film in Romania.

Production Information:

Manifest Film (Romania)

Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Directors: Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Scriptwriter: Lina Vdovîi

DoP: Radu Ciorniciuc, Lina Vdovîi

Editor: Andrei Gorgan