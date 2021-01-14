PRODUCTION: Romanian Director Radu Muntean In Postproduction with New Feature Film

BUCHAREST: The acclaimed Romanian director Radu Muntean is currently in postproduction with his seventh feature film Întregalde, which he shot 6 November - 7 December 2020. This independent project is produced by Multimedia Est , the regular outlet behind Muntean's films.

The suspense story written by Răzvan Rădulescu, Alex Baciu and Radu Muntean follows three humanitarians whose mission in a remote village called Întregalde, in the Apuseni Mountains, goes awry.

“I wanted to make a film about the limits of generosity and its place in the personal project of each human being,” Radu Muntean told FNE.

While Muntean co-wrote the script together with his regular partners Răzvan Rădulescu and Alex Baciu, it is the first time since The Paper Will Be Blue / Hârtia va fi albastră (2006, Multimedia Est) when he is not working with the cinematographer Tudor Lucaciu. Tudor Panduru, who also shot Cristian Mungiu's Graduation / Bacalaureat (2016, Mobra Films) is lensing.

The main characters are played by Maria Popistașu, Ilona Brezoianu, Alex Bogdan and the non-professional actor Luca Sabin.

The film was shot in the Alba County (Transylvania) and is currently in the sound editing, mixing and colorisation stage. Dragoș Vîlcu is producing through MultiMedia Est and Oana Iancu is associate producer.

Radu Muntean told FNE that the film will be ready at the end of February 2021 and the premiere will also take place in 2021. No sales agent is attached yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Multimedia Est (Romania)

Dragoș Vîlcu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Radu Muntean

Scriptwriters: Răzvan Rădulescu, Alex Baciu and Radu Muntean

DoP: Tudor Panduru

Editor: Andu Radu