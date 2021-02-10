FESTIVALS: Transilvania IFF Sets 2021 Summer Dates

CLUJ-NAPOCA: The Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a new summer outdoor edition in Cluj-Napoca from 23 July to 1 August 2021, instead of its traditional May-June dates. TIFF was the only big European film festival held physically in August 2020.

The 2021 programme will include approximately 150 feature films, live performances, talks, exhibitions and special events for families, while the Industry platform will see new programmes online and offline as well.

The festival’s streaming platform TIFF Unlimited will screen online in Romania some of the titles of the edition simultaneously with the physical screenings.

The 2021 edition will keep the 14 venues from last year and will also add indoor screenings, if the pandemic context allows it.

In 2020 the festival had 45,000 participants and 159 films.

The Transilvania International Film Festival is organised by Romanian Film Promotion and the Transilvania Film Festival Association. The festival is supported by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme and is accredited by the FIAPF.

Click HERE for the press release.