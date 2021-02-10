Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted at 93rd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Alexander Nanau's collective (Romania) has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories. Agnieszka Holland's Charlatan (Czech Republic) and Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Jasmila Zbanic were also shortlisted in the International Feature Film category. Latvian Blizzard of Souls by Dzintars Dreibergs has been shortlisted in the Music (Original scores) category.

It is the first time when a Romanian film is shortlisted in two categories at the Academy Awards. Moreover, Quo Vadis, Aida? is also a Romanian minority coproduction.

collective is a coproduction between Romania and Luxembourg, Quo Vadis, Aida? is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France and Norway, while Charlatan is a coproduction between the Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland and Slovakia.

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on 15 March 2021 and the ceremony will be held on 25 April 2021.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES SHORTLISTED AT THE 93RD ACADEMY AWARDS:

collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)

Produced by Alexander Nanau Production (RO)

Coproduced by Samsa Film (LU) and HBO Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxembourg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada (BA)

Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte, ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)

Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute

Charlatan (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production (CZ))

Coproduced by Film & Music Entertainment (IR), Madants (PL), Furia Film (SK), Czech Television (CZ), RTVS (SK), Barrandov Studio (CZ)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute

Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Produced by Kultfilma