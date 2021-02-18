FNE at Berlinale 2021: Radu Jude's Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn in Berlinale Main Competition

BUCHAREST: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Romanian writer/director Radu Jude screens in the Main Competition of the 71st Berlinale, set to kick off on 1 March 2021. The coproduction between Romania, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic and Croatia has been picked-up by Athens-based Heretic Outreach. Jude was awarded Best Director at the Berlinale for Aferim! in 2015.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc “is not an attempt to make a film 'about' something, but merely 'around' something, and to use the camera and the editing as instruments of analysis and less as devices for creating narratives,” Jude told FNE.

That 'something' mentioned by Jude is an amateur porno clip that a young secondary-school teacher posts on the internet, an event that turns her life upside down and is used by Jude as a tool to depict the Romanian society.

The main characters are played by Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean and Andi Vasluianu.

Ada Solomon, who discovered Jude and produced all his films, is producing again through microFILM. The project is a coproduction with Luxembourg's Paul Thiltges Distributions, Czech Republic's endorfilm and Croatia's Kinorama, and it was supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

Shot entirely in Bucharest between two lockdowns in August and September 2020, the project had the script and production changed in order to accommodate the pandemic restrictions.

Marius Panduru, a regular collaborator of Jude, including cooperation on Aferim! (2015) and Scarred Hearts / Inimi cicatrizate (2016, both produced by HiFilm productions), is lensing.

Micro Multilateral is set to release the film in Romania in April-May 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

microFILM (Romania)

Coproducers:

Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg)

endorfilm (endorfilm.cz) (Czech Republic)

Kinorama (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Radu Jude

Scriptwriters: Radu Jude

DoP: Marius Panduru, RSC

Editor: Cătălin Cristuțiu

Production design: Cristian Niculescu

Costumes: Cireșica Cuciuc

Make-up: Bianca Boeroiu

Cast: Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai, Nicodim Ungureanu, Alexandru Potocean, Andi Vasluianu