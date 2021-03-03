FESTIVALS: Transilvania IFF Expands Industry Platform

CLUJ-NAPOCA: The 20th anniversary edition of the Transilvania IFF , scheduled for a summer run from 23 July to 1 August 2021, is restructuring and expanding its industry programme. The newest addition will be First Cut Lab Cluj, a specialised workshop headed by Matthieu Darras, for feature-length fiction films in the editing phase, which will focus on films from Romania and Moldova. Applications will open in early May.

The established programmes Transilvania Pitch Stop (TPS) and Transilvania Talent Lab (TTL) will address the future of the business in the post-pandemic context. Both will be restructured and expanded to fit the current needs of filmmakers, producers, distributors and exhibitors.

“Throughout these 20 years, we worked continuously to promote Romanian talent to the international film professionals and grow our ties with neighbouring film industries. Now the whole film industry is at a point of major change and we need to address that, we need to invest in the business culture of our professionals for a sustainable industry. From filmmakers to distributors and exhibitors, we all need to get together and find ways to adapt to the fast-changing environment. Our industry platform will reflect that,” said the festival's president Tudor Giurgiu.

Transilvania Pitch Stop, for projects in development coming from first- and second-time directors from Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, the Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Greece, Turkey and Georgia, will hold a public pitch which will take place during the festival in a hybrid formula, both online and offline, for potential partners and financiers.

TPS Stream, a new programme covers TV and online drama world as a pilot boutique platform for series. The initiative aims to encourage the writers’ room co-creation method, using the talent and the resources of the Central and Eastern European film industry.

Transilvania Talent Lab, for Romanian exhibitors and distributors, will focus on global changes in the film world, in partnership with Europa Cinemas.

The industry platform will be overseen by adviser Alex Trăilă.