Romanian Satire Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn Sold to 15 Territories

The other territories where the film has been sold by Heretic Outreach are: France, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, ex-Yugoslavia, Italy, Portugal, Israel, Brazil, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Poland, Greece and Russia.
microMultilateral will release the film in Romania in the spring or the summer of 2021, depending on the pandemic restrictions for cinemas.
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc is a coproduction between Romania, Luxembourg, Croatia and the Czech Republic. It was produced by Romania's microFILM in coproduction with Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg), endorfilm (Czech Republic) and Kinorama (Croatia).