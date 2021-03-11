Romanian Satire Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn Sold to 15 Territories

BUCHAREST: Radu Jude's satire Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn has been sold to 15 territories so far, including North America, where it will be distributed by Magnolia Pictures. The film was awarded the Golden Bear at the 71st edition of the Berlin International Film Festival , which took place online 1-5 March 2021.

The other territories where the film has been sold by Heretic Outreach are: France, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, ex-Yugoslavia, Italy, Portugal, Israel, Brazil, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Poland, Greece and Russia.

microMultilateral will release the film in Romania in the spring or the summer of 2021, depending on the pandemic restrictions for cinemas.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc is a coproduction between Romania, Luxembourg, Croatia and the Czech Republic. It was produced by Romania's microFILM in coproduction with Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg), endorfilm (Czech Republic) and Kinorama (Croatia).