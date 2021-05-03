Cinemas Reopen in Bucharest

BUCHAREST: Bucharest reopens cinemas, theatres, concert halls and indoor restaurants as the infection rate has fallen below three cases for 1,000 persons for three consecutive days.

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls in Bucharest will function at 30% of their capacity, which will be extended to 50% of their capacity when the infection rate decreases below 1.5 cases for 1,000 persons.

The Ilfov county and the municipality of Bucharest are the only regions where the incidence is between two and three cases for 1,000 persons, while in 29 counties the rate is a little bit over 1, and in 11 counties the incidence is below 1 case for 1,000 persons.

In March 2021, cinemas in Bucharest and seven other counties, which included the cities of Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca and Brașov, were closed due to the rate of COVID-19 infections exceeding three cases for 1,000 persons.

Cinemas in Bucharest had reopened on 25 January 2021 after a break since 20 October 2020, and they worked at 30% of their capacity.