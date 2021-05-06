Paul Negoescu’s Two Lottery Tickets to Be Distributed in USA

BUCHAREST: Paul Negoescu’s Two Lottery Tickets / Doua lozuri will be distributed by Dekanalog Releasing in US theatres and virtual cinemas starting 21 May 2021. Negoescu’s sophomore feature was a big success in Romania in 2016.

In 2016, Two Lottery Tickets, an independent film made with a budget of approximately 30,000 EUR, cashed in 13 times its budget, earning approximately 400,000 EUR at the box office, and had 101,291 admissions in Romania, where it was released by RoImage 2000 on 7 October 2016.

The film also had the most successful opening for a Romanian film in 26 years with 27,182 admissions.

Two Lottery Tickets was produced by Dragoş Bucur through Actoriedefilm.ro in coproduction with Paul Negoescu through Papillon Film and Jesus del Cerro through Spain’s Kikland, with the support of Erka Synergy Communication, Cinelabs Romania, HBO Romania and UNATC.

The story is loosely based on I.L. Caragiale’s novella and follows three guys who win a lottery but lose the tickets. The film stars popular actors Dragoş Bucur, Alexandru Papadopol and Dorian Boguță.