FESTIVALS: One World Romania Postpones Its 14th Edition Until June 2021

BUCHAREST: The 14th edition of One World Romania , which was due 21-30 May 2021, has been postponed to 11-20 June 2021 in a physical format and 21-27 June 2021 online.

The reason for the postponement is not only the hope that the rate of incidence will continue to decrease in Romania, but also the awaited approval by the Government of a list of proposals made up by the Ministry of Culture in two cases: rate of incidence under 3 cases for 1,000 citizens and 7.5 cases for 1,000 citizens. It is expected that the new measures will be introduced on 1 June 2021.

The festival will focus this year on images of femininity and will screen 60 documentaries from all over the world, most of them as a Romanian premiere.

The nine films from the competition will be judged by two juries: an international jury of film professionals and a jury of high school students from all over Romania.

The first edition of One World Romania took place in 2008. The first documentary film festival in Bucharest and the only one in Romania dedicated to human rights started by collaborating with the One World Festival in Prague, brought to Bucharest as an initiative of the Czech Center. With time, the concept, selection and organisation became autonomous, so in 2009 the festival team created the One World Romania Association.