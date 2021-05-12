Romania to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions

BUCHAREST: Cultural events including cinema screenings will be allowed at 50% of the cinemas' capacity only for test/pilot events with the approval of the National Council for Emergency Situations, as Romania is gradually easing restrictions starting 13 May 2021.

In this case people will need to comply with one of three requirements: they have received a COVID-19 vaccine, they are between the 15th and 90th day after a COVID-19 infection or they produce a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours. The methodology has been established by the Minister of Culture together with the Minister of Health.

The state of alert will continue after 13 May 2021 even if the whole country enters the green scenario on 11 May 2021 with a rate of infections lower than 1.5 for 1,000 persons.