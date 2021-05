BUCHAREST: Ramona Săseanu was approved as acting general manager of the Romanian public television ( TVR ) on 11 May 2021 as the Parliament rejected the activity reports of the former general manager Doina Gradea for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Ramona Săseanu, who was proposed by the National Liberal Party, previously worked as a journalist for Pro TV and TVR Craiova.

Doina Gradea had been confirmed by the Romanian Parliament as acting general manager of the Romanian public broadcaster in 2017 and she was confirmed as general manager a year later. She represented the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the ruling party at that time.