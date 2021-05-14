Ivana the Terrible and Legacy Lead Gopo Awards 2021 Nods

BUCHAREST: Ivana Mladenovic’s sophomore feature Ivana the Terrible and Dorian Boguță’s debut feature Legacy received the most nominations (12 each) at the 15th edition of the Gopo Awards , which will be announced during a gala held in a physical format on 28 June 2021.

Radu Jude’s Uppercase Print received 10 nominations, Radu Ciorniciuc’s first long documentary Acasă, My Home received seven nominations, the same as Dan Chișu’s drama 5 Minutes Too Late.

Alexander Nanau’s documentary collective, which was nominated for the Oscars 2021 in two categories, received five nods, including Best Film, but in a letter to the organisers Nanau refused without any explanation to have his film nominated in the Best Long Documentary category.

For the first time in the history of the Gopo Awards, the nominations jury (composed of 11 film professionals including five film critics) decided to nominate short animated films in a separate category (previously short animated films were taken into consideration in the Best Short Film category.). Also, the jury decided to have a separate category for Best Short Documentary, as a big number of short films as well as valuable documentaries were submitted this year.

The winners will be decided by approximately 650 active film professionals, whose votes will be counted by PwC România.

Gopo Awards are organised by Romanian Film Promotion together with Asociația Film si Cultură Urbană (AFCU), with the support of the Romanian Film Centre and Babel Communications.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Film:

Acasă My Home / Acasă (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)

Produced by Alexander Nanau Production

Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany

Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Mladenović

Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84

Coproduced by the Romanian Television, nomada.solo, Verde Stop Arena

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo

Best Director:

Alexander Nanau for collective

Ivana Mladenovic for Ivana the Terrible

Radu Ciorniciuc for Acasă My Home

Radu Jude for Uppercase Print

Best Leading Actor:

Igor Babiac for Love 2. America / Dragoste 2. America (Romania)

Directed by Florin Șerban

Produced by Fantascope Films, The East Company, Correct Media

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Mihai Călin for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)

Directed by Dan Chișu

Produced by Domestic Film, DaKINO Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe and Heineken Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Public Television (TVR)

Șerban Lazarovici for Uppercase Print

Teodor Corban for Legacy / Urma (Romania)

Directed by Dorian Boguță

Produced by produced by Hai-Hui Entertainment

Coproduced by Mandragora, Actoriedefilm.ro

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Best Leading Actress:

Diana Cavallioti for 5 Minutes

Irina Rădulescu for Legacy

Ivana Mladenovic for Ivana the Terrible

Best Supporting Actor:

Dragoș Bucur for Legacy

Emanuel Pârvu for 5 Minutes

Lucian Ifrim for Legacy

Miodrag Mladenovic for Ivana the Terrible

Best Supporting Actress:

Ana Radu for 5 Minutes

Anca Pop for Ivana the Terrible

Elvira Deatcu for 5 Minutes

Ioana Iacob for Uppercase Print

Best Scriptwriter:

Dorian Boguță and Loredana Novak for Legacy

Ivana Mladenovic and Adrian Schiop for Ivana the Terrible

Radu Jude and Gianina Cărbunariu for Uppercase Print

Best Cinematographer:

Alexander Nanau for collective

Barbu Bălășoiu for Legacy

Carmen Tofeni for Ivana the Terrible

Oleg Mutu for Love 2. America

Radu Ciorniciuc and Mircea Topoleanu for Acasă My Home

Best Editor:

Alexander Nanau, George Cragg and Dana Bunescu for collective

Andrei Gorgan for Acasă My Home

Cătălin Cristuțiu for Uppercase Print

Patricia Chelaru and Cătălin Cristuțiu for Ivana the Terrible

Tudor D. Popescu for Legacy

Best Sound:

Alexandru Dumitru for Ivana the Terrible

Andre Rigaut and Michal Fojcik for Love 2. America

Jean Umansky and Dana Bunescu for Uppercase Print

Mihai Grecea, Angelo Dos Santos, Michele Schillings for collective

Tom Weber, Andreas Mühlschlegel and Lukás Moudrý for Acasă My Home

Best Original Score:

Bartosz Chajdecki for Love 2. America

Flora Pop for Everything Will Not Be Fine / Totul nu va fi bine (Romania, Ukraine)

Directed by Adrian Pârvu și Helena Maksyom

Produced by Hi Film Productions

Coproduced by microFILM, Tato Film

Marius Leftărache and Matei Stratan for Legacy

Best Art Direction:

Andreea Popa for Legacy

Irina Moscu for Uppercase Print

Mihaela Poenaru for Love 2. America

Best Costumes:

Adina Bucur for 5 Minutes

Dorin Negrău for Uppercase Print

Iulia Popescu for Ivana the Terrible

Mălina Ionescu for Legacy

Best Makeup and Hair Styling:

Bianca Boeroiu and Domnica Bodogan for Uppercase Print

Dana Moldoveanu and Lidia Ivanov for Legacy

Iulia Popescu and Dejana Petrucic for Ivana the Terrible

Manuela Simionescu and Dana Roșeanu for 5 Minutes

Best First Film:

Acasă My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc

Everything Will Not Be Fine by Adrian Pîrvu and Helena Maksyom

Legacy by Dorian Boguță

Best Long Documentary:

Acasă My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc

Wood / Lemn (Romania, Austria, Germany)

Directed by Monica Lăzurean Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger

Produced by 4 Proof Film

Coproduced by WildArt Film, Film Tank

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (cnc.gov.ro), MEDIA – Creative Europe, Eurimages, the Austrian Film Institute, Vienna Film Fund, ORF, Hamburg Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin

Superhombre (Romania)

Directed by Lucian Mircu, Mircea Gherase

Produced by Mircea Gherase PFA

Everything Will Not Be Fine by Adrian Pîrvu and Helena Maksyom

Best Short Fiction Film:

In Between / În noapte (Romania)

Directed by Ana Pasti

Kaimos (Romania)

Directed by Sarra Tsorakidis

Laila (Romania)

Directed by Raya Al Souliman

The Land that Never Sleeps / Ținutul care nu doarme niciodată (Romania)

Directed by Andra Tarara, David Schwartz

Best Short Animated Film:

Candy Can (Romania)

Directed by Anton Octavian

Cradle / Cântec de leagăn (Romania)

Directed by Paul Mureșan

Death and the Knight / Moartea și cavalerul (Romania)

Directed by Radu Gaciu

Sașa and Petre / Sașa și Petre (Romania)

Directed by Luca Istodor

Best Short Documentary:

Take Them into the Light / Apropieri (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Grigore

The Deer Passed in Front of Me / Cerbul a trecut prin fața mea (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Everything for Riana Totul pentru Riana (Romania)

Directed by Mihai Gavril Dragolea

We Come One by One and We Leave at One's Time / Venim pe rând și mergem pe sărite (Romania)

Directed by Mihnea Toma

Best Newcomer:

Alma Buhagiar for directing the short film Together / Împreună

Cătălin Rugină for the cinematography of short films Duty / Datoria and Deer Hunter / Vânătoarea de cerbi

Gabor Bondi for his part in the short film In Between

Patricia Chelaru for editing Ivana the Terrible

Teona Galgoțiu for directing the short films Elephand Far Away / Elefant departe and I Look Back and It Disappears / Mă uit înapoi și dispare

Best European Film:

Il Traditore (Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Marco Bellocchio

Distributed by Independența Film

It Must Be Heaven (Qatar, Germania, Canada, Turcia, Palestinian territories)

Directed by Elia Suleiman

Distributed by Independența Film

Les Misérables (France)

Directed by Ladj Ly

Distributed by Independența Film

Sorry We Missed You (UK)

Directed by Ken Loach

Distributed by Independența Film