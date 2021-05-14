Ivana the Terrible and Legacy Lead Gopo Awards 2021 Nods

Radu Jude’s Uppercase Print received 10 nominations, Radu Ciorniciuc’s first long documentary Acasă, My Home received seven nominations, the same as Dan Chișu’s drama 5 Minutes Too Late.
Alexander Nanau’s documentary collective, which was nominated for the Oscars 2021 in two categories, received five nods, including Best Film, but in a letter to the organisers Nanau refused without any explanation to have his film nominated in the Best Long Documentary category.
For the first time in the history of the Gopo Awards, the nominations jury (composed of 11 film professionals including five film critics) decided to nominate short animated films in a separate category (previously short animated films were taken into consideration in the Best Short Film category.). Also, the jury decided to have a separate category for Best Short Documentary, as a big number of short films as well as valuable documentaries were submitted this year.
The winners will be decided by approximately 650 active film professionals, whose votes will be counted by PwC România.
Gopo Awards are organised by Romanian Film Promotion together with Asociația Film si Cultură Urbană (AFCU), with the support of the Romanian Film Centre and Babel Communications.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Film:
Acasă My Home / Acasă (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
Produced by Alexander Nanau Production
Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, and with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu and MDR Germany
Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Mladenović
Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84
Coproduced by the Romanian Television, nomada.solo, Verde Stop Arena
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo
Best Director:
Alexander Nanau for collective
Ivana Mladenovic for Ivana the Terrible
Radu Ciorniciuc for Acasă My Home
Radu Jude for Uppercase Print
Best Leading Actor:
Igor Babiac for Love 2. America / Dragoste 2. America (Romania)
Directed by Florin Șerban
Produced by Fantascope Films, The East Company, Correct Media
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Mihai Călin for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)
Directed by Dan Chișu
Produced by Domestic Film, DaKINO Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe and Heineken Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Public Television (TVR)
Șerban Lazarovici for Uppercase Print
Teodor Corban for Legacy / Urma (Romania)
Directed by Dorian Boguță
Produced by produced by Hai-Hui Entertainment
Coproduced by Mandragora, Actoriedefilm.ro
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Best Leading Actress:
Diana Cavallioti for 5 Minutes
Irina Rădulescu for Legacy
Ivana Mladenovic for Ivana the Terrible
Best Supporting Actor:
Dragoș Bucur for Legacy
Emanuel Pârvu for 5 Minutes
Lucian Ifrim for Legacy
Miodrag Mladenovic for Ivana the Terrible
Best Supporting Actress:
Ana Radu for 5 Minutes
Anca Pop for Ivana the Terrible
Elvira Deatcu for 5 Minutes
Ioana Iacob for Uppercase Print
Best Scriptwriter:
Dorian Boguță and Loredana Novak for Legacy
Ivana Mladenovic and Adrian Schiop for Ivana the Terrible
Radu Jude and Gianina Cărbunariu for Uppercase Print
Best Cinematographer:
Alexander Nanau for collective
Barbu Bălășoiu for Legacy
Carmen Tofeni for Ivana the Terrible
Oleg Mutu for Love 2. America
Radu Ciorniciuc and Mircea Topoleanu for Acasă My Home
Best Editor:
Alexander Nanau, George Cragg and Dana Bunescu for collective
Andrei Gorgan for Acasă My Home
Cătălin Cristuțiu for Uppercase Print
Patricia Chelaru and Cătălin Cristuțiu for Ivana the Terrible
Tudor D. Popescu for Legacy
Best Sound:
Alexandru Dumitru for Ivana the Terrible
Andre Rigaut and Michal Fojcik for Love 2. America
Jean Umansky and Dana Bunescu for Uppercase Print
Mihai Grecea, Angelo Dos Santos, Michele Schillings for collective
Tom Weber, Andreas Mühlschlegel and Lukás Moudrý for Acasă My Home
Best Original Score:
Bartosz Chajdecki for Love 2. America
Flora Pop for Everything Will Not Be Fine / Totul nu va fi bine (Romania, Ukraine)
Directed by Adrian Pârvu și Helena Maksyom
Produced by Hi Film Productions
Coproduced by microFILM, Tato Film
Marius Leftărache and Matei Stratan for Legacy
Best Art Direction:
Andreea Popa for Legacy
Irina Moscu for Uppercase Print
Mihaela Poenaru for Love 2. America
Best Costumes:
Adina Bucur for 5 Minutes
Dorin Negrău for Uppercase Print
Iulia Popescu for Ivana the Terrible
Mălina Ionescu for Legacy
Best Makeup and Hair Styling:
Bianca Boeroiu and Domnica Bodogan for Uppercase Print
Dana Moldoveanu and Lidia Ivanov for Legacy
Iulia Popescu and Dejana Petrucic for Ivana the Terrible
Manuela Simionescu and Dana Roșeanu for 5 Minutes
Best First Film:
Acasă My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc
Everything Will Not Be Fine by Adrian Pîrvu and Helena Maksyom
Legacy by Dorian Boguță
Best Long Documentary:
Acasă My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc
Wood / Lemn (Romania, Austria, Germany)
Directed by Monica Lăzurean Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger
Produced by 4 Proof Film
Coproduced by WildArt Film, Film Tank
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (cnc.gov.ro), MEDIA – Creative Europe, Eurimages, the Austrian Film Institute, Vienna Film Fund, ORF, Hamburg Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin
Superhombre (Romania)
Directed by Lucian Mircu, Mircea Gherase
Produced by Mircea Gherase PFA
Everything Will Not Be Fine by Adrian Pîrvu and Helena Maksyom
Best Short Fiction Film:
In Between / În noapte (Romania)
Directed by Ana Pasti
Kaimos (Romania)
Directed by Sarra Tsorakidis
Laila (Romania)
Directed by Raya Al Souliman
The Land that Never Sleeps / Ținutul care nu doarme niciodată (Romania)
Directed by Andra Tarara, David Schwartz
Best Short Animated Film:
Candy Can (Romania)
Directed by Anton Octavian
Cradle / Cântec de leagăn (Romania)
Directed by Paul Mureșan
Death and the Knight / Moartea și cavalerul (Romania)
Directed by Radu Gaciu
Sașa and Petre / Sașa și Petre (Romania)
Directed by Luca Istodor
Best Short Documentary:
Take Them into the Light / Apropieri (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Grigore
The Deer Passed in Front of Me / Cerbul a trecut prin fața mea (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Petri
Everything for Riana Totul pentru Riana (Romania)
Directed by Mihai Gavril Dragolea
We Come One by One and We Leave at One's Time / Venim pe rând și mergem pe sărite (Romania)
Directed by Mihnea Toma
Best Newcomer:
Alma Buhagiar for directing the short film Together / Împreună
Cătălin Rugină for the cinematography of short films Duty / Datoria and Deer Hunter / Vânătoarea de cerbi
Gabor Bondi for his part in the short film In Between
Patricia Chelaru for editing Ivana the Terrible
Teona Galgoțiu for directing the short films Elephand Far Away / Elefant departe and I Look Back and It Disappears / Mă uit înapoi și dispare
Best European Film:
Il Traditore (Italy, France, Germany)
Directed by Marco Bellocchio
Distributed by Independența Film
It Must Be Heaven (Qatar, Germania, Canada, Turcia, Palestinian territories)
Directed by Elia Suleiman
Distributed by Independența Film
Les Misérables (France)
Directed by Ladj Ly
Distributed by Independența Film
Sorry We Missed You (UK)
Directed by Ken Loach
Distributed by Independența Film