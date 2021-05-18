FESTIVALS: Ceau, Cinema! Festival 2021 Announces Physical Edition Focusing on Romanian Films

TIMISOARA: The 8th Ceau, Cinema! Festival , which will take place in Timisoara in a limited edition from 15 to 18 July 2021, will focus entirely on Romanian films inviting their directors to meet the audience after open-air screenings.

The festival will open with Mia Misses Her Revenge / Mia își ratează răzbunarea (2020) by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu, produced by Tangaj Production, in coproduction with SUB25 and Papillon Film, which will have its first physical screening in Romania.

Another awaited film is Otto the Barbarian / Otto Barbarul (2020), a debut feature by Ruxandra Ghițescu, produced by Romania’s Alien Film Entertainment in coproduction with Polar Bear (Belgium), which hasn't had physical screenings in Romania yet either, although it has had its international premiere in festivals.

The organisers haven’t announced the full programme yet. They also plan indoor screenings if the epidemiological situation allows it.

Ceau, Cinema! is a festival of European film organised by Asociaţia Marele Ecran and Asociaţia Pelicula Culturală.