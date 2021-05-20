20-05-2021

PRODUCTION: Paul Negoescu Shoots Romanian/Bulgarian Coproduction Men of Deeds

    Men of Deeds by Paul Negoescu shooting Men of Deeds by Paul Negoescu shooting credit: Ionuț Rusu

    BUCHAREST: Romanian writer/director/producer Paul Negoescu is currently in production with his fourth feature film Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă. This Romanian/Bulgarian coproduction is Negoescu’s first film based on somebody else’s script.

    “Romanian cinema is known as author cinema, so it is not very common for a director to make a film based on a script written by somebody else. That was exactly my case when I received Radu Romaniuc’s script and I hesitated to make this film for more than six months till I realised that the main character is exactly the kind of guy who has always appealed to me, even if my stories were urban stories involving middle-aged men. However, my characters were characters unable to adapt and to connect to their feelings, and who were running from reality until faith eventually put them in a reality-check position”, Negoescu said in a statement.

    Men of Deeds follows a 40-year old rural policeman in the northern part of Romania, near the Ukraine, who is trying to make something for himself, i.e. to grow an orchard, and maybe to convince the woman he loves to be with him. But the village is rotten by corruption and Ilie is forced to take a stand.

    The film is produced by Romanian companies Papillon Film and Tangaj Production in coproduction with Bulgaria’s Screening Emotions and Romania’s Avanpost Production. The producers are Anamaria Antoci and Paul Negoescu, while Poli Angelova is coproducing. Ana Voicu is delegate producer.

    The total budget is approximately 900,000 EUR, Anamaria Antoci told FNE. The project is supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA sub-programme, Eurimages, Mediacom Romania and Omnicom Media Group.

    The shooting takes place entirely on location in the Botoșani county. It started on 10 May 2021 and will wrap on 7 June 2021.

    The producers plan to have the film ready by the end of 2021 and to launch it internationally as well as nationally in 2022.

    Negotiations with sales agent and local distributor are underway.

    Production Information:

    Producer:
    Men of Deeds by Paul Negoescu shooting, credit: Ionuț RusuPapillon Film (Romania)
    Tangaj Production (Romania)
    Coproducer:
    Screening Emotions (Bulgaria)
    Avanpost Production (Romania)

    Credits:
    Director: Paul Negoescu
    Scriptwriters: Radu Romaniuc, Oana Tudor
    DoP: Ana Draghici
    Production designer: Vanina Geleva
    Costume designer: Mălina Ionescu
    Make up: Bistra Kechedjileva
    Sound: Ivan Andreev
    Cast: Iulian Postelnicu,Vasile Muraru, Anghel Damian, Daniel Busuioc, Crina Semciuc, Oana Tudor

