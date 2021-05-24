Romanian Multiplexes Reopen

BUCHAREST: Multiplexes are reopening in Romania starting 27 May 2021, including the ones operated by Cinema City , the biggest cinema chain in Romania. On 27 May 2021 Cinema City will open its 27th multiplex in the town of Buzău.

Cinema City will open a second multiplex, in Brașov, by the end of 2021. Presently, Cinema City runs 242 cinema halls in Romania, with over 40,000 seats.

Among the highlights of the programme awaiting the filmgoers in the first week are Radu Jude’s Berlinale 2021 winner Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, produced by Romania's microFILM in coproduction with Luxembourg's Paul Thiltges Distributions, Czech Republic's endorfilm and Croatia's Kinorama, and Nomadland by Chloé Zhao.

Radu Jude’s film was released in Romania by microMULTILATERAL on 7 May 2021.