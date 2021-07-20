FNE at TIFF Romanian Days 2021: No Rest for the Old Lady

CLUJ-NAPOCA: No Rest for the Old Lady / După 40 de zile by Andrei Gruzsniczki will screen in the Romanian Days programme at the 20 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), which takes place in Cluj-Napoca from 23 July to 1 August 2021.

No Rest for the Old Lady / După 40 de zile aka Emil is a love story as well a drama about a lifelong friendship. Emil, an old man, doesn’t believe in ghosts until his wife starts haunting his best friend Titi, 40 days after her funeral.

Unfolding the mysterious and sometimes funny chapters of the story, both men will learn to understand and accept one another in friendship as well as in love.

The main characters are played by Mircea Andreescu and Valer Dellakeza, and the cast includes: Gabriel Spahiu, Marian Negrescu, Ștefan Mirea, Simona Urs, Eugeniu Titu and Valeriu Bâzu.

Andreea Dumitrescu is producing through AVVA MMIX STUDIO in coproduction with Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu through Hai-Hui Entertainment and Anamaria Antoci through Tangaj Production. The budget was 850,000 EUR, Andreea Dumitrescu told FNE.

The project won a production grant of approximately 420,000 EUR / 1,943,000 RON from the Romanian Film Centre in May 2018 and is financially supported by: Opel Southeast Europe / Mediacom Romania, Macromex / Publicis Groupe Media, B.V. McCann Erickson, Propaganda Creative Services. The film was made in partnership with the Romanian Public Television (TVR), with support from: CEC Bank, Annabella, Pupa Milano, Skull Films, Chainsaw Europe Studio and Societatea Română de Radiodifuziune.

The project was developed at the Baltic Event Co-Production Market in Tallinn in 2016, the Film Co-Production Market - MIA in Rome 2018 and at San Sebastian’s Glocal in Progress in 2019.

No Rest for the Old Lady was shot in the Vâlcea and Olt counties from 15 March to 15 April 2019.

The date of the domestic theatrical release was not yet announced.

Production Information:

Producer:

AVVA MMIX STUDIO (Romania)

Andreea Dumitrescu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Hai-Hui Entertainment (Romania)

Tangaj Production (tangajproduction.com) (Romania)

www.tangajproduction.com

Credits:

Director: Andrei Gruzsniczki

Scriptwriter: Andrei Gruzsniczki

DoP: Laurențiu Răducanu

Editor: Ion Ioachim Stroe

Sound: Ioan Filip, Vlad Voinescu

Production design: Andreea Popa, Anastasia Ionescu, Bogdan Bostănaru

Costume design: Mia Conea

Make-up and hair stylist: Sandra Pătrăuceanu

Music: Cristian Lolea

Cast: Mircea Andreescu, Valer Dellakeza, Gabriel Spahiu, Marian Negrescu, Ștefan Mirea Simona Urs, Eugeniu Titu, Valeriu Bâzu