FNE at TIFF Romanian Days 2021: Poppy Field

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Eugen Jebeleanu’s debut feature Poppy Field will screen in the Romanian Days programme at the 20 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), which takes place in Cluj-Napoca from 23 July to 1 August 2021.

The script penned by newcomer Ioana Moraru follows a day in the life of a Romanian constable who, while receiving a visit of the man with whom he has a long distance relationship, has to intervene together with his colleagues in a cinema theatre, where protesters have interrupted the screening of a queer film.

The main characters are played by Conrad Mericoffer, Radouan Leflahi, Alexandru Potocean, Alexandru Călin and Rolando Matsangos.

The film was produced by Velvet Moraru through ICON production, the company behind Andrei Ujică’s The Autobiography of Nicolae Ceaușescu.

This 100% Romanian film was coproduced by Motion Picture Management and Cutare Film, and supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City and the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe.

The acclaimed Romanian DoP Marius Panduru, known for his collaboration on Radu Jude’s films, including Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, shot on 35mm film.

So far Poppy Field / Câmp de maci has been sold by the German sales agent Patra Spanou Film to Film Movement for North American distribution and also to Germany (missingFILMs), France (Optimale) and the Tel-Aviv Cinemateque (Israel).

The film has its world premiere in the First Feature Competition of the Tallinn Black Nights IFF 2020. It won the Jury Prize and the Merlinka Queer Film Award at the FEST International Film Festival 2021, Best LGBT Film at Molodist IFF 2021 and the Talent Award at the D’A Film Festival Barcelona 2021, while Conrad Mericoffer was awarded best actor at the Torino FF 2020 and Gijon IFF 2020.

The Romanian premiere was set for 2020, but it was postponed to an unknown date because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Production Information:

Producer:

ICON production (Romania)

Coproducer:

Cutare Film (Romania)

www.cutarefilm.ro

Credits:

Director: Eugen Jebeleanu

Scriptwriter: Ioana Moraru

DoP: Marius Panduru

Editor: Catalin Cristutiu

Production design: Velica Panduru

Cast: Conrad Mericoffer, Radouan Leflahi, Alexandru Potocean, Alexandru Călin, Rolando Matsangos, Lucian Ifrim, Mihaela Sirbu, Bogdan Nechifor