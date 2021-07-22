FNE at TIFF Romanian Days 2021: The Father Who Moves Mountains

Daniel Sandu on the set of The Father Who Moves Mountains

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Daniel Sandu’s sophomore feature The Father Who Moves Mountains will screen in the Romanian Days programme at the 20 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), which takes place in Cluj-Napoca from 23 July to 1 August 2021. The Romanian/Swedish coproduction produced by Cristian Mungiu had its world premiere in the Competition section of the Shanghai FF in June 2021.

Adrian Titieni stars in a psychological thriller about a middle-aged man whose new life beside a younger woman is shattered by the disappearance of his teenage son in the mountains. His own rescue mission will confront him with his own demons and the affection for his offspring.

“’I believe in a type of cinema, let’s call it ‘maximalist’, one meant for the public – with each film, I try to tell a story that keeps the audience on the edge of their seat and to build strong and engaging characters”, Daniel Sandu said in a statement.

The cast includes Valeriu Andriuță, Judith State, Tudor Smoleanu, Elena Purea and Radu Botar.

The Father Who Moves Mountains / Tata mută munții is produced by Cristian Mungiu through Mobra Films, in coproduction with Sweden’s Filmgate Films and Film i Vast, Romania’s Studioul Cinematografic al Ministerului Culturii (cultura.ro) and Mindset Productions, as well as the Romanian National Television (TVR). The project was supported the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and MEDIA-Creative Europe. Tudor Reu is executive producing.

The production lasted three years and required favourable conditions for shooting in the snow and blizzard, involving difficult mountain shots at high altitudes, accessible by drone and helicopter. The film was shot in 4K by Tudor Vladimir Panduru mainly in Bușteni mountain resort and the Bucegi Mountains in early 2020 before being shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mungiu’s Voodoo Films (voodoofilms.ro) will release the film in Romania on 23 July 2021.

Daniel Sandu’s debut feature One Step Behind The Seraphim / Un pas în urma serafimilor (HiFilm Productions) ranked fourth in the domestic box office in 2017 with over 40,000 admissions and received eight Gopo awards, including for best feature film and best director.

In 2019 Sandu shot the six-episode original HBO Europe series Tuff Money / Bani negri (pentru zile albe (Mobra Films).

Production Information:

Producer:

Mobra Films (Romania)

www.mobrafilms.ro

Coproducers:

Filmgate Films (Sweden)

Film i Vast (Sweden)

Studioul Cinematografic al Ministerului Culturii (Romania)

Mindset Productions (Romania)

Romanian National Television (TVR) (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Daniel Sandu

Scriptwriter: Daniel Sandu

DoP: Tudor Vladimir Panduru

Editor: Mircea Olteanu

Production design: Simona Pădurețu

Original music: Petre Bog

Cast: Adrian Titieni, Valeriu Andriuță, Judith State, Tudor Smoleanu, Elena Purea and Radu Botar