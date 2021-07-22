FNE at TIFF Romanian Days 2021: Toni & Friends

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Ion Indolean’s sophomore feature Toni & Friends / Toni și prietenii săi will screen in the Romanian Days programme at the 20 th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), which takes place in Cluj-Napoca from 23 July to 1 August 2021.

This independent production shot entirely in Cluj-Napoca had its world premiere in the Free Spirit Competition of the Warsaw FF 2020.

In the story written by Ion Indolean and Adrian Cârlugea a film crew with not much of experience tries to find and shoot a documentary about Toni Oniga, a neighborhood legend. Toni & Friends explores the boundaries of cinema and the forces that drive the production of a film, and plays with the concept of a film within the film to question the ethics behind filmmaking.

Horațiu Curuțiu produced through the Cluj-Napoca-based company Numa Film. This low budget project was supported by Marty Restaurants, Narcoffee Roasters, Polaris Medical, Bamboo Fitness & Spa, Absolut Vodka, the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Local Council.

The Cluj-Napoca-based film critic/writer/director Ion Indolean’s debut feature What Goes with Badminton / Discordia (2016) has been awarded best debut at the Transilvania IFF and also received the Gopo Award (premiilegopo.ro) for best first film.

The date of the theatrical release has not been announced yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Numa Film (Romania)

www.numafilm.ro

Credits:

Director: Ion Indolean

Scriptwriters: Ion Indolean, Adrian Cârlugea

DoP: Horaţiu Curuţiu

Editor: Irina Ionescu

Sound design: Cezar Enache, Sergiu Băcioiu

Cast: Ilinca Hărnuț, Cătălina Moga, Alexandru Ion, Emil, Măndănac, Gabriel Sandu, Elena Ivanca, Patricia Brad