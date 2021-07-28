28-07-2021

Eight Projects Head to Pustnik Screenwriters Residency

    BUCHAREST: The 7th Pustnik Screenwriters Residency has selected eight projects to participate in the in-person is 2021 programme taking place at Port Cultural Cetate, September 13–20.

    Following this edition, Pustnik will expand into a year-round programme with multiple residencies, with the goal of becoming an active network of peer support for scriptwriters.

    A total of 123 applications were received from 49 countries, out of which eight were selected:

    Unrooted by Geo Doba, Romania

    Levirat by Mikaël Gaudin, France

    Soft Power by Adina Istrate, Romania/UK

    The Ceremony by Jack King, UK

    Explorer by Hilke Rönnfeldt, Germany/Denmark

    Change of Heart by Apoorva Satish & Pedro Carneiro, India/Czech Republic/Portugal

    Other People by Meedo Taha, Lebanon/USA

    Eastshore Wildwest by Joana Vogdt, Germany

