Eight Projects Head to Pustnik Screenwriters Residency

Following this edition, Pustnik will expand into a year-round programme with multiple residencies, with the goal of becoming an active network of peer support for scriptwriters.
A total of 123 applications were received from 49 countries, out of which eight were selected:
Unrooted by Geo Doba, Romania
Levirat by Mikaël Gaudin, France
Soft Power by Adina Istrate, Romania/UK
The Ceremony by Jack King, UK
Explorer by Hilke Rönnfeldt, Germany/Denmark
Change of Heart by Apoorva Satish & Pedro Carneiro, India/Czech Republic/Portugal
Other People by Meedo Taha, Lebanon/USA
Eastshore Wildwest by Joana Vogdt, Germany