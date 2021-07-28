FNE at Venice 2021: Memento International Picks Up Bogdan George Apetri’s Miracle

BUCHAREST: Miracle / Miracol, the third feature film by the Romanian-born, New York- based director Bogdan George Apetri, has been picked up by Memento International ahead its world premiere in the Orizzonti Competition of the 78 Venice Film Festival , 1-11 September 2021. The film is a Romanian/Czech/Latvian coproduction.

Trying to keep the mystery intact, the official synopsis unveils that Miracle is split in two parts: the first one follows a young nun, played by Ioana Bugarin, who is travelling from her monastery to a hospital from a town nearby looking for a man, while the second part focuses on a policeman, played by Emanuel Pârvu, who is retracing the noun’s journey connecting it to a possible miracle.

“The story unfolds in a realistic way that can be seen in different ways leading to a mysterious and unique ending for each spectator”, the director said in a statement.

The cast includes Cezar Antal, Ovidiu Crișan, Valeriu Andriuță, Ana Ularu, Valentin Popescu, Marian Râlea, Nora Covali, Natalia Călin, Cătălina Moga, Olimpia Mălai, Vasile Muraru and Mircea Postelnicu.

Miracle is produced by The East Company Productions, a new Romanian outlet launched by producer Oana Iancu together with Bogdan George Apetri, in coproduction with Viktor Schwarcz and Aija Bērziņa through the Czech Cineart TV Prague and Latvia’s Tasse Film, respectively. Minodora Șerban is executive producing.

The budget was not disclosed. The Czech Film Fund as well as the Lithuanian Film Centre supported the project.

The film was shot entirely in Romania, mainly in the Piatra Craiului Mountains and also in Bucharest in July-August 2019. The DoP is the acclaimed Oleg Mutu, whose credits include Cristian Mungiu’s 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (Mobra films).

Bold Films Studio will release Miracle in Romania at the beginning of 2022.

Miracle is part of a trilogy set in the director’s hometown of Piatra Neamț. The trilogy was launched by Outbound / Periferic (Saga Film) in 2010 and its third part, Unidentified, was shot at the same time with Miracle and received the Special Jury Prize at the Warsaw Film Festival 2020. Unidentified (which was produced by Fantascope Films in coproduction with Cineart TV Prague and Tasse Film) is part of the selection of the 20th Transilvania IFF (TIFF) and will be released in Romania on 6 August 2021.

Bogdan George Apetri is currently teaching film at the Columbia University in New York.

Production Information:

Producer:

The East Company Productions (Romania)

Oana Iancu:

Coproducers:

Cineart TV Prague (Czech Republic)

Tasse Film (Latvia)

Credits:

Director: Bogdan George Apetri

Scriptwriter: Bogdan George Apetri

DoP: Oleg Mutu

Production design: Mihaela Poenaru

Costume design: Liene Dobrāja

Make-up: Bianca Boeroiu

Cast: Ioana Bugarin, Emanuel Pârvu, Cezar Antal, Ovidiu Crișan, Valeriu Andriuță, Ana Ularu, Valentin Popescu, Marian Râlea, Nora Covali, Natalia Călin, Cătălina Moga, Olimpia Mălai, Vasile Muraru, Mircea Postelnicu