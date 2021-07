BUCHAREST: New feature film projects by Cristian Mungiu, Radu Jude, Adina Pintilie and Ivana Mladenovic received production support from the Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ) at its first grants in 2021. CNC distributed approximately 4.2 m EUR / 20,812,120 RON as production grants for feature films, debut features, documentaries, short fiction films, animated films and thematic films.

The biggest grant of 609,669 EUR / 3 m RON went to Cristian Mungiu for his new feature film RMN, an international coproduction that he is producing through Mobra Films (mobrafilms.ro).

Additionally, the Romanian Film Centre allotted development grants to four feature film projects, one documentary and one animated film.

The grants have been announced on 27 July 2021.

Click HERE to see the production grants table