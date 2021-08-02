FNE at TIFF 2021: Russian/Polish/Belgian The Whaler Boy Wins 20th Transilvania IFF

CLUJ-NAPOCA: The Whaler Boy, a coproduction between Russia, Poland and Belgium directed by Philipp Yuryev, received the Transilvania Trophy at the 20th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ) during a closing ceremony held in the main square in Cluj-Napoca.

The best director award went to the Romanian Eugen Jebeleanu for his debut feature Poppy Field / Câmp de maci, which also received the Audience Award.

In the Romanian Days programme, the award for best feature film went to Otto the Barbarian by Ruxandra Ghițescu, while When Night Meets Dawn by Andreea Cristina Borțun was awarded best short film and #dogpoopgirl by Andrei Huțuleac received the award for best debut feature.

The Serbian project The Talentless by Radivoje Bukvić received the Chainsaw Europe Award at the Transilvania Pitch Stop, while the CoCo Award went to the Romanian project The Ways We Look at the Sun by Ioana Țurcan.

The anniversary edition of the most important film festival in Romania was enjoyed by more foreign and Romanian guests than in 2020, when TIFF had been one of the biggest European film events that managed to be held despite the Coronavirus pandemic. The Hungarian director István Szabó and the Ukrainian dancer Sergei Polunin were among the guests.

An unusually high number of Romanian films, including 32 long films and 13 short films, were screened, especially in the Romanian Days programme.

The 2021 edition brought a new programme - the Drama Room, which was made in collaboration with MIDPOINT Institute and HBO Romania. Drama Room is dedicated to drama series creation and financing, and it is open to participants from Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Greece, Turkey and Georgia. This year the programme was held in a hybrid format.

On 23 July 2021 the festival opened in Cluj-Napoca as well as other 20 Romanian towns with a simultaneous screening of the Spanish comedy The People Upstairs by Cesc Gay, as part of a new partnership between TIFF and the San Sebastian FF.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Competition Jury Awards:

Transilvania Trophy:

The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Philipp Yuryev

Produced by Orka Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Director:

Eugen Jebeleanu for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Produced by ICON production

Coproduced by Motion Picture Managemen, Cutare Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City, the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe

Special Jury Award:

Pebbles (India)

Directed by P.S. Vinothraj

Best Performance Award:

Petra Martínez for That Was Life (Spain, Belgium)

Directed by David Martín de los Santos

Jury Special Mention:

The Flood Won't Come (Lithuania)

Directed by Marat Sargsyan

Produced by Tremora

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

---

FIPRESCI Prize:

Unidentified (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by Fantascope Films

Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, The East Company, the Romanian National Television (TVR), Correct Media, Earlybird

Audience Award:

Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Audience Award for the Most Popular Romanian Film:

Wild Romania / Romania salbatica (Romania)

Directed by Dan Dinu, Cosmin Dumitrache

Produced by NTD Film

Coproduced by Libra Film Productions, Avanpost

Excellence Award:

Director Nae Caranfil

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Actress Cezara Dafinescu

Special Transilvania 20 Award:

Film critic Dan Făinaru

Romanian Days Awards:

Best Feature Film:

Otto the Barbarian (Romania, Belgium)

Directed by Ruxandra Ghițescu

Produced by Alien Films Entertainment

Coproduced by Polar Bear.

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA- Creative Europe

Best Debut:

#dogpoopgirl (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Huțuleac

Produced by DaKINO Productions

Coproduced by DIUD

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian National Television (TVR)

Best Short Film:

When Night Meets Dawn (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun

Special Mention of the Short Film Jury:

Cradle / Cantec de leagan (Romania)

Directed by Paul Mureșan

Transilvania Pitch Stop Awards:

Chainsaw Europe Award:

The Talentless (Serbia)

Directed by Radivoje Bukvić

Produced by Prikaz Film

Transilvania Pitch Stop Development Award:

The Poor Dove (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Călin Laur

Produced by Racketa Production

Moldova National Film Center Award:

Sasha (Russia)

Directed by Vladimir Beck

Produced by Vega Film, Mars Media Entertainment

The CoCo Award:

The Ways We Look at the Sun (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Țurcan

Produced by Studioset Production

Full Moon Script Contest:

Best Script for a Feature Film:

A Girl Alone in the Night (Romania)

Written by Sorana Borhină, Rodica Domințeanu

Best Pilot Script for Series/ Miniseries:

Dark Histories / The Bâlea Lac Case (Romania)

Written by Alex Țibu, Șerban Racovițeanu

Other Awards:

Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:

A Flower is Not a Flower, debut feature film and short story by Cristian Pascariu

Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship Special Mention:

Films in Frame film magazine

Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship Special Mention to a Young Romanian Actor in a Short or Feature Film that Premiered in 2020 or 2021:

Ioana Bugarin for Mia Misses Her Revenge by Bogdan-Theodor Olteanu (produced by Tangaj Production in collaboration with Romania’s SUB25 & The Institute) and Otto the Barbarian by Ruxandra Ghitescu

Young Francophone Jury Prize:

Teddy (France)

Directed by Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma

Local Competition:

Main Award:

Să ne jucăm în continuare

Directed by Farkas Ágnes-Anna

Special Mention:

Apel nou

Directed by Lucian Barbu

Special Mention:

re:adapt 25:36

Directed by Ioana Hogman