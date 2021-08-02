FNE at TIFF 2021: Russian/Polish/Belgian The Whaler Boy Wins 20th Transilvania IFF

The best director award went to the Romanian Eugen Jebeleanu for his debut feature Poppy Field / Câmp de maci, which also received the Audience Award.
In the Romanian Days programme, the award for best feature film went to Otto the Barbarian by Ruxandra Ghițescu, while When Night Meets Dawn by Andreea Cristina Borțun was awarded best short film and #dogpoopgirl by Andrei Huțuleac received the award for best debut feature.
The Serbian project The Talentless by Radivoje Bukvić received the Chainsaw Europe Award at the Transilvania Pitch Stop, while the CoCo Award went to the Romanian project The Ways We Look at the Sun by Ioana Țurcan.
The anniversary edition of the most important film festival in Romania was enjoyed by more foreign and Romanian guests than in 2020, when TIFF had been one of the biggest European film events that managed to be held despite the Coronavirus pandemic. The Hungarian director István Szabó and the Ukrainian dancer Sergei Polunin were among the guests.
An unusually high number of Romanian films, including 32 long films and 13 short films, were screened, especially in the Romanian Days programme.
The 2021 edition brought a new programme - the Drama Room, which was made in collaboration with MIDPOINT Institute and HBO Romania. Drama Room is dedicated to drama series creation and financing, and it is open to participants from Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Greece, Turkey and Georgia. This year the programme was held in a hybrid format.
On 23 July 2021 the festival opened in Cluj-Napoca as well as other 20 Romanian towns with a simultaneous screening of the Spanish comedy The People Upstairs by Cesc Gay, as part of a new partnership between TIFF and the San Sebastian FF.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
Competition Jury Awards:
Transilvania Trophy:
The Whaler Boy (Russia, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Philipp Yuryev
Produced by Orka Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Director:
Eugen Jebeleanu for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)
Produced by ICON production
Coproduced by Motion Picture Managemen, Cutare Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City, the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe
Special Jury Award:
Pebbles (India)
Directed by P.S. Vinothraj
Best Performance Award:
Petra Martínez for That Was Life (Spain, Belgium)
Directed by David Martín de los Santos
Jury Special Mention:
The Flood Won't Come (Lithuania)
Directed by Marat Sargsyan
Produced by Tremora
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
---
FIPRESCI Prize:
Unidentified (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by Fantascope Films
Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, The East Company, the Romanian National Television (TVR), Correct Media, Earlybird
Audience Award:
Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)
Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
Audience Award for the Most Popular Romanian Film:
Wild Romania / Romania salbatica (Romania)
Directed by Dan Dinu, Cosmin Dumitrache
Produced by NTD Film
Coproduced by Libra Film Productions, Avanpost
Excellence Award:
Director Nae Caranfil
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Actress Cezara Dafinescu
Special Transilvania 20 Award:
Film critic Dan Făinaru
Romanian Days Awards:
Best Feature Film:
Otto the Barbarian (Romania, Belgium)
Directed by Ruxandra Ghițescu
Produced by Alien Films Entertainment
Coproduced by Polar Bear.
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA- Creative Europe
Best Debut:
#dogpoopgirl (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Huțuleac
Produced by DaKINO Productions
Coproduced by DIUD
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian National Television (TVR)
Best Short Film:
When Night Meets Dawn (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun
Special Mention of the Short Film Jury:
Cradle / Cantec de leagan (Romania)
Directed by Paul Mureșan
Transilvania Pitch Stop Awards:
Chainsaw Europe Award:
The Talentless (Serbia)
Directed by Radivoje Bukvić
Produced by Prikaz Film
Transilvania Pitch Stop Development Award:
The Poor Dove (Republic of Moldova)
Directed by Călin Laur
Produced by Racketa Production
Moldova National Film Center Award:
Sasha (Russia)
Directed by Vladimir Beck
Produced by Vega Film, Mars Media Entertainment
The CoCo Award:
The Ways We Look at the Sun (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Țurcan
Produced by Studioset Production
Full Moon Script Contest:
Best Script for a Feature Film:
A Girl Alone in the Night (Romania)
Written by Sorana Borhină, Rodica Domințeanu
Best Pilot Script for Series/ Miniseries:
Dark Histories / The Bâlea Lac Case (Romania)
Written by Alex Țibu, Șerban Racovițeanu
Other Awards:
Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship:
A Flower is Not a Flower, debut feature film and short story by Cristian Pascariu
Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship Special Mention:
Films in Frame film magazine
Alex. Leo Șerban Scholarship Special Mention to a Young Romanian Actor in a Short or Feature Film that Premiered in 2020 or 2021:
Ioana Bugarin for Mia Misses Her Revenge by Bogdan-Theodor Olteanu (produced by Tangaj Production in collaboration with Romania’s SUB25 & The Institute) and Otto the Barbarian by Ruxandra Ghitescu
Young Francophone Jury Prize:
Teddy (France)
Directed by Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma
Local Competition:
Main Award:
Să ne jucăm în continuare
Directed by Farkas Ágnes-Anna
Special Mention:
Apel nou
Directed by Lucian Barbu
Special Mention:
re:adapt 25:36
Directed by Ioana Hogman