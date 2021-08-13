Tim Burton’s Series Wednesday Addams Rumoured to Be Shot in Romania

BUCHAREST: The Netflix series Wednesday Addams directed by Tim Burton and starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Jenna Ortega, is rumoured to start shooting in Romania in October 2021.

An official announcement hasn’t been issued yet, but Romanian press reported back in May 2021 that Tim Burton prospected various locations in Romania, including the Bran and Peles castles, and that shooting would also take place at the Buftea Studios.

The Romanian company that will be servicing is not known yet.

The eight-episode series is created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, who are executive producers alongside Tim Burton. The project is produced by MGM Television for Netflix.

Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday Addams, while Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will play her parents, Morticia and Gomez.