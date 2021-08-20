20-08-2021

FESTIVALS: Central European Film Festival Timisoara 2021 Announces Lineup

By

    TIMISOARA: The Competition programme is back in the selection of the 5th edition of the Central European Film Festival Timisoara, after a pause in 2020. Six feature films are competing for the trophy of the festival, which will be held 1-5 September 2021.

    The theme of this edition is “New reality”. The programme also includes the Panorama section, Student films, Documentary films, Children films and Focus Norway. Screenings will take place in three locations.

    The Central European Film Festival Timișoara is part of the cultural priority programme of the Timisoara Municipality and it is supported by the Timisoara City Hall and Local Council, as well as the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) and JTI.

    LINEUP:

    Apples (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)
    Directed by Christos Nikou
    Produced by Boo Productions
    Coproduced by Lava FilmsPerfo Production
    Supported by the Greek Film Center, ERT, the Polish Film Institute , MEDIA – Creative Europe

    As Far as I Know (Hungary, Romania)
    Directed by Nándor Lörincz, Bálint Nagy
    Produced by Film Partners & Partners Film
    Apples by Christos NikouCoproduced by M & M Films, Chainsaw Europe
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

    What Do We See When We Look at the Sky (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Alexandre Koberidze
    Produced by DFFB
    Coproduced by Sakdoc 
    Supported by MBB and RBB, the Georgian National Film Center

    The Night Patrol (Romania)
    Directed by Iosif Demian
    Produced by Mandragora
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

    Persian Lessons (Russia, Germany, Belarus)
    Directed by Vadim Perelman

    Gipsy Queen (Germany, Austria)
    Directed by Hüseyin Tabak

    Published in Romania

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Tim Burton’s Series Wednesday Addams Rumoured to Be Shot in Romania FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival 2021 Announces Lineup »