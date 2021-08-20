FESTIVALS: Central European Film Festival Timisoara 2021 Announces Lineup

TIMISOARA: The Competition programme is back in the selection of the 5th edition of the Central European Film Festival Timisoara , after a pause in 2020. Six feature films are competing for the trophy of the festival, which will be held 1-5 September 2021.

The theme of this edition is “New reality”. The programme also includes the Panorama section, Student films, Documentary films, Children films and Focus Norway. Screenings will take place in three locations.

The Central European Film Festival Timișoara is part of the cultural priority programme of the Timisoara Municipality and it is supported by the Timisoara City Hall and Local Council, as well as the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) and JTI.

LINEUP:

Apples (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)

Directed by Christos Nikou

Produced by Boo Productions

Coproduced by Lava Films, Perfo Production

Supported by the Greek Film Center, ERT, the Polish Film Institute , MEDIA – Creative Europe

As Far as I Know (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Nándor Lörincz, Bálint Nagy

Produced by Film Partners & Partners Film

Coproduced by M & M Films, Chainsaw Europe

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Alexandre Koberidze

Produced by DFFB

Coproduced by Sakdoc

Supported by MBB and RBB, the Georgian National Film Center

The Night Patrol (Romania)

Directed by Iosif Demian

Produced by Mandragora

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Persian Lessons (Russia, Germany, Belarus)

Directed by Vadim Perelman

Gipsy Queen (Germany, Austria)

Directed by Hüseyin Tabak