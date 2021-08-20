FESTIVALS: Central European Film Festival Timisoara 2021 Announces Lineup

The theme of this edition is “New reality”. The programme also includes the Panorama section, Student films, Documentary films, Children films and Focus Norway. Screenings will take place in three locations.
The Central European Film Festival Timișoara is part of the cultural priority programme of the Timisoara Municipality and it is supported by the Timisoara City Hall and Local Council, as well as the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) and JTI.
LINEUP:
Apples (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)
Directed by Christos Nikou
Produced by Boo Productions
Coproduced by Lava Films, Perfo Production
Supported by the Greek Film Center, ERT, the Polish Film Institute , MEDIA – Creative Europe
As Far as I Know (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Nándor Lörincz, Bálint Nagy
Produced by Film Partners & Partners Film
Coproduced by M & M Films, Chainsaw Europe
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
What Do We See When We Look at the Sky (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Alexandre Koberidze
Produced by DFFB
Coproduced by Sakdoc
Supported by MBB and RBB, the Georgian National Film Center
The Night Patrol (Romania)
Directed by Iosif Demian
Produced by Mandragora
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Persian Lessons (Russia, Germany, Belarus)
Directed by Vadim Perelman
Gipsy Queen (Germany, Austria)
Directed by Hüseyin Tabak