FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

SIBIU: Eight long documentaries have been selected for the Emerging Voices of Documentary competition of the 28th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival - Astra Film Festival , which will take place in Sibiu, Romania, 5-12 September 2021.

The festival is also organising three other competition sections: Central and Eastern Europe, Romania and DocSchool. In total, 84% of the films that will be screened in Sibiu are world or national premieres.

The prizes are offered by HBO Europe, the German Consulate in Sibiu, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) and Cinelabs, and their value is 20,000 EUR.

The festival is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra and Astra Film Foundation.

Emerging Voices of Documentary Competition:

A Black Jesus (Germany)

Directed by Luca Lucchesi

A Man and a Camera (the Netherlands)

Directed by Guido Hendrikx

For Your Comfort and Your Safety (France)

Directed by Frédéric Mainçon

Hands of God (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Barna László

I’ll Stand by You (Lithuania, Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Virginija Vareikyte, Maximilien Dejoie

Kodokushi (Turkey)

Directed by Ensar Altay

Night Nursery (Burkina Faso)

Directed by Moumouni Sanou

Our Child (Switzerland)

Directed by Marina Belobrovaja

Central and Eastern Europe Competition:

Homo Sovieticus (Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Ivo Briedis

Landscape Zero (Croatia)

Directed by Bruno Pavić

Last Knights of the Right Side (Poland)

Directed by Michal Edelman

Nun of Your Business (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić

Rampart (Serbia)

Directed by Marko Grba Singh

Roses. Film-Cabaret (Ukraine)

Directed by Irena Stetsenko

Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Salome Jashi

The Last Tape from Bosnia (Spain)

Directed by Albert Solé

Where the World Ends (Belgium, Norway, Lithuania, Croatia)

Directed by Anna Savchenko

Wolves at the Borders (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Páv

Romania Competition:

#newTogether (Austria, Romania)

Directed by Carmen Lidia Vidu

Fragil(e) (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Hymn from the Hive (Romania)

Directed by Jacopo Marzi

My Uncle Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary)

Directed by Olga Lucovnicova

Occasional Spies (Romania)

Directed by Oana Giurgiu

Stela, in the Name of the Father (Romania)

Directed by Anca Hirte

The Certainty of Probabilities (Romania)

Directed by Raluca Durbacă

The Missing One (France)

Directed by Rareş Ienasoaie

The Shawkat Mistery (Romania)

Directed by Ágnes Maksay

Us against Us (Romania)

Directed by Andra Tarara

