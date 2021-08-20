FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

The festival is also organising three other competition sections: Central and Eastern Europe, Romania and DocSchool. In total, 84% of the films that will be screened in Sibiu are world or national premieres.
The prizes are offered by HBO Europe, the German Consulate in Sibiu, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) and Cinelabs, and their value is 20,000 EUR.
The festival is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra and Astra Film Foundation.
Emerging Voices of Documentary Competition:
A Black Jesus (Germany)
Directed by Luca Lucchesi
A Man and a Camera (the Netherlands)
Directed by Guido Hendrikx
For Your Comfort and Your Safety (France)
Directed by Frédéric Mainçon
Hands of God (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Barna László
I’ll Stand by You (Lithuania, Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Virginija Vareikyte, Maximilien Dejoie
Kodokushi (Turkey)
Directed by Ensar Altay
Night Nursery (Burkina Faso)
Directed by Moumouni Sanou
Our Child (Switzerland)
Directed by Marina Belobrovaja
Central and Eastern Europe Competition:
Homo Sovieticus (Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Ivo Briedis
Landscape Zero (Croatia)
Directed by Bruno Pavić
Last Knights of the Right Side (Poland)
Directed by Michal Edelman
Nun of Your Business (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić
Rampart (Serbia)
Directed by Marko Grba Singh
Roses. Film-Cabaret (Ukraine)
Directed by Irena Stetsenko
Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Salome Jashi
The Last Tape from Bosnia (Spain)
Directed by Albert Solé
Where the World Ends (Belgium, Norway, Lithuania, Croatia)
Directed by Anna Savchenko
Wolves at the Borders (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Páv
Romania Competition:
#newTogether (Austria, Romania)
Directed by Carmen Lidia Vidu
Fragil(e) (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Hymn from the Hive (Romania)
Directed by Jacopo Marzi
My Uncle Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary)
Directed by Olga Lucovnicova
Occasional Spies (Romania)
Directed by Oana Giurgiu
Stela, in the Name of the Father (Romania)
Directed by Anca Hirte
The Certainty of Probabilities (Romania)
Directed by Raluca Durbacă
The Missing One (France)
Directed by Rareş Ienasoaie
The Shawkat Mistery (Romania)
Directed by Ágnes Maksay
Us against Us (Romania)
Directed by Andra Tarara
