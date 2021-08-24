Tim Burton Series Wednesday to Shoot in Romania for Six Months

BUCHAREST: Netflix series Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, will shoot in Romania for six months, serviced by Icon Films , according to local media.

Shooting will take place at the Buftea Studios, where the sets of a town is currently under construction, as well as on various locations in Romania for six months, according to urban.ro. However, There has been no official announcement yet.

Last weekend, Tim Burton attended the Sibiu International Theatre Festival. Back in May 2021, Romanian press also reported that the American director was looking at various locations in Romania, including the Bran and Peles castles.

The eight-episode series is created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, who are executive producers alongside Tim Burton. The project is produced by MGM Television for Netflix.

Among the international productions serviced by Icon Films are Neil Burger’s Voyagers starring Colin Farrell and Lilly Rose-Depp and War Dogs by Todd Philips starring Jonah Hill and Miles Teller. Icon Films also coproduced Violence of Action by Tarik Saleh, starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster, which was shot in Romania in 2019.