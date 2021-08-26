FESTIVALS: The 7 Bucharest International Dance FF Announces Lineup

BUCHAREST: A total of 28 titles from 14 countries are competing in the International Competition of the 7 edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (1-5 September 2021), a platform for exquisite films that use movement as their main language or the body as their main subject.

Four titles were selected for the Romanian Competition. Together, the 34 short films have been chosen from among over 400 titles submitted. A jury will decide two prizes worth 1,500 EUR for Best International Film and Best Romanian Film.

Bucharest International Dance Film Festival is organised by the Tangaj Collective Association, and it is co-financed by the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Open City 2021 programme, as well as by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN). The festival is supported by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.

In 2020 BIDFF has been nominated at the AFCN Awards for Promoting Romanian Culture around the World.

International Competition:

Beyond (Poland, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Denmark)

Directed by Simone Wierod

They Saw the Sun First (Australia)

Directed by Stefan Hunt

Scapelands (UK)

Directed by Katie Beard, Naomi Turner

Human Habitat (Norway)

Directed by Flavia Devonas Hoffmann

Memories of the Future (the Netherlands)

Directed by Dance collective Arnhemse Meisjes

Moving Barcelona (UK)

Directed by Jevan Chowdhury

The Soft Bit (Germany)

Directed by Jana Irmert

Through Glass (Czech Republic)

Directed by Marek Partys

Utro (the Netherlands)

Directed by Polina Mirovskaya

Toke (UK)

Directed by NONO

Salidas (Germany)

Directed by Michael Fetter Nathansky

Weakness of the Flesh (USA)

Directed by Kevin McGloughlin

Dive (UK)

Directed by Oscar Sansom

Fibonacci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomas Hubacek

Still Life (Australia)

Directed by Ryan Renshaw

All, or Nothing at All (Denmark, the Netherlands)

Directed by Margit Lukacs, Persijn Broersen

D3C05 (USA)

Directed by Blaze Gonzalez, Hannah Gaengler

Beast (Canada)

Directed by Benjamin Nicolas

Insomnia: Violent Nights (UK)

Directed by Emilia Izquierdo

Color Me (Denmark)

Directed by Martin de Thurah

Your Coffee, Please (Russia)

Directed by Irina Kononova

Ghosts and All (Japan)

Directed by Ayano Yokoyama

Ulrichs 1867 (Germany)

Directed by Sven Niemeyer

Voguing with Beethoven (Norway)

Directed by Emilie Norenberg

Belia (Egypt)

Directed by Eman Hussein

The Circadian Cycle (Australia)

Directed by Garry Stewart

The Kitchen (India)

Directed by Vishwakiran Nambi

Shelly Belly inna Real Life (France, Argentina)

Directed by Cecilia Bengolea

