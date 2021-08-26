26-08-2021

FESTIVALS: The 7 Bucharest International Dance FF Announces Lineup

    BUCHAREST: A total of 28 titles from 14 countries are competing in the International Competition of the 7 edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (1-5 September 2021), a platform for exquisite films that use movement as their main language or the body as their main subject.

    Four titles were selected for the Romanian Competition. Together, the 34 short films have been chosen from among over 400 titles submitted. A jury will decide two prizes worth 1,500 EUR for Best International Film and Best Romanian Film.

    Bucharest International Dance Film Festival is organised by the Tangaj Collective Association, and it is co-financed by the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Open City 2021 programme, as well as by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN). The festival is supported by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.

    In 2020 BIDFF has been nominated at the AFCN Awards for Promoting Romanian Culture around the World.

    International Competition:

    Beyond (Poland, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Denmark)
    Directed by Simone Wierod

    They Saw the Sun First (Australia)
    Directed by Stefan Hunt 

    Scapelands (UK)
    Directed by Katie Beard, Naomi Turner

    Human Habitat (Norway)
    Directed by Flavia Devonas Hoffmann

    Memories of the Future (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Dance collective Arnhemse Meisjes

    Moving Barcelona (UK)
    Directed by Jevan Chowdhury

    The Soft Bit (Germany)
    Directed by Jana Irmert

    Through Glass (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Marek Partys

    Utro (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Polina Mirovskaya

    Toke (UK)
    Directed by NONO

    Salidas (Germany)
    Directed by Michael Fetter Nathansky

    Weakness of the Flesh (USA)
    Directed by Kevin McGloughlin

    Dive (UK)
    Directed by Oscar Sansom

    Fibonacci (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomas Hubacek

    Still Life (Australia)
    Directed by Ryan Renshaw

    All, or Nothing at All (Denmark, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Margit Lukacs, Persijn Broersen

    D3C05 (USA)
    Directed by Blaze Gonzalez, Hannah Gaengler

    Beast (Canada)
    Directed by Benjamin Nicolas

    Insomnia: Violent Nights (UK)
    Directed by Emilia Izquierdo

    Color Me (Denmark)
    Directed by Martin de Thurah

    Your Coffee, Please (Russia)
    Directed by Irina Kononova

    Ghosts and All (Japan)
    Directed by Ayano Yokoyama

    Ulrichs 1867 (Germany)
    Directed by Sven Niemeyer

    Voguing with Beethoven (Norway)
    Directed by Emilie Norenberg

    Belia (Egypt)
    Directed by Eman Hussein

    The Circadian Cycle (Australia)
    Directed by Garry Stewart

    The Kitchen (India)
    Directed by Vishwakiran Nambi

    Shelly Belly inna Real Life (France, Argentina)
    Directed by Cecilia Bengolea

