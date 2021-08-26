FESTIVALS: The 7 Bucharest International Dance FF Announces Lineup

Four titles were selected for the Romanian Competition. Together, the 34 short films have been chosen from among over 400 titles submitted. A jury will decide two prizes worth 1,500 EUR for Best International Film and Best Romanian Film.
Bucharest International Dance Film Festival is organised by the Tangaj Collective Association, and it is co-financed by the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Open City 2021 programme, as well as by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN). The festival is supported by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.
In 2020 BIDFF has been nominated at the AFCN Awards for Promoting Romanian Culture around the World.
International Competition:
Beyond (Poland, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Denmark)
Directed by Simone Wierod
They Saw the Sun First (Australia)
Directed by Stefan Hunt
Scapelands (UK)
Directed by Katie Beard, Naomi Turner
Human Habitat (Norway)
Directed by Flavia Devonas Hoffmann
Memories of the Future (the Netherlands)
Directed by Dance collective Arnhemse Meisjes
Moving Barcelona (UK)
Directed by Jevan Chowdhury
The Soft Bit (Germany)
Directed by Jana Irmert
Through Glass (Czech Republic)
Directed by Marek Partys
Utro (the Netherlands)
Directed by Polina Mirovskaya
Toke (UK)
Directed by NONO
Salidas (Germany)
Directed by Michael Fetter Nathansky
Weakness of the Flesh (USA)
Directed by Kevin McGloughlin
Dive (UK)
Directed by Oscar Sansom
Fibonacci (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomas Hubacek
Still Life (Australia)
Directed by Ryan Renshaw
All, or Nothing at All (Denmark, the Netherlands)
Directed by Margit Lukacs, Persijn Broersen
D3C05 (USA)
Directed by Blaze Gonzalez, Hannah Gaengler
Beast (Canada)
Directed by Benjamin Nicolas
Insomnia: Violent Nights (UK)
Directed by Emilia Izquierdo
Color Me (Denmark)
Directed by Martin de Thurah
Your Coffee, Please (Russia)
Directed by Irina Kononova
Ghosts and All (Japan)
Directed by Ayano Yokoyama
Ulrichs 1867 (Germany)
Directed by Sven Niemeyer
Voguing with Beethoven (Norway)
Directed by Emilie Norenberg
Belia (Egypt)
Directed by Eman Hussein
The Circadian Cycle (Australia)
Directed by Garry Stewart
The Kitchen (India)
Directed by Vishwakiran Nambi
Shelly Belly inna Real Life (France, Argentina)
Directed by Cecilia Bengolea
Click HERE for the press release.