BUCHAREST: Much Ado about Christmas directed by Michael Damian is currently wrapping shooting in Romania with Castel Film Studios providing services and several local professionals in the crew.

Romanian DoP Viorel Sergovici, whose credits include Cristi Puiu’s Aurora (Mandragora, mandragora.ro) is lensing.

The crew includes many Romanian professionals such as production designer Sorin Dima, art director Tudor Stefan Ghiuta and costume designer Oana Paunescu.

The TV film is produced by the Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), and it stars Susie Ambromeit and Jacinta Mulcahy. Janeen Damian and Michael Damian co-wrote the script.