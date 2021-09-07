07-09-2021

FESTIVALS: As Far as I Know Wins Central European FF Timișoara 2021

    TIMIȘOARA: The Hungarian/Romanian coproduction As Far as I Know directed by Nandor Lörincz and Balint Nagy has been awarded Best Film at the 5th edition of the Central European Film Festival Timișoara.

    The theme of the edition was New reality. The programme also included the Panorama section, Student films, Documentary films, Children films and Focus Norway.

    The Central European Film Festival Timișoara is part of the cultural priority programme of the Timișoara Municipality and it is supported by the Timișoara City Hall and Local Council, as well as the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) and JTI.

    WINNERS:

    Best Film:
    As Far as I Know (Hungary, Romania)
    As Far As I Know by Nándor Lörincz, Bálint NagyDirected by Nándor Lörincz, Bálint Nagy
    Produced by Film Partners & Partners Film
    Coproduced by M & M FilmsChainsaw Europe
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

    Best Script:
    Ilja Zofin for Persian Lessons (Russia, Germany, Belarus)
    Directed by Vadim Perelman

    Best Director:
    Hüseyin Tabak for Gipsy Queen (Germany, Austria)

    Radu Gabrea Award for a Student Film:
    The Deer Hunter / Vânătoarea de cerbi (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Olănescu

    Published in Romania

