FESTIVALS: As Far as I Know Wins Central European FF Timișoara 2021

The theme of the edition was New reality. The programme also included the Panorama section, Student films, Documentary films, Children films and Focus Norway.
The Central European Film Festival Timișoara is part of the cultural priority programme of the Timișoara Municipality and it is supported by the Timișoara City Hall and Local Council, as well as the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) and JTI.
WINNERS:
Best Film:
As Far as I Know (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Nándor Lörincz, Bálint Nagy
Produced by Film Partners & Partners Film
Coproduced by M & M Films, Chainsaw Europe
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Best Script:
Ilja Zofin for Persian Lessons (Russia, Germany, Belarus)
Directed by Vadim Perelman
Best Director:
Hüseyin Tabak for Gipsy Queen (Germany, Austria)
Radu Gabrea Award for a Student Film:
The Deer Hunter / Vânătoarea de cerbi (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Olănescu