FESTIVALS: Bucharest International Dance FF 2021 Announces Winners

BUCHAREST: Belia by Egyptian director Eman Hussein received the award for best film at the 7th edition of the Bucharest International Dance Film Festival (1-5 September 2021), the only event in Romania dedicated to films about dance. This year the theme of the festival was Potential Worlds.

A total of 29 short films from 21 countries were selected for the International Competition, while six Romanian short films competed in the local competition.

The programme included special screenings, immersive VR experiences, live video mapping, intensive workshops and conferences. The festival was held in seven locations.

Bucharest International Dance Film Festival was founded in 2015 by the choreographer and director Simona Deaconescu together with the film producer Anamaria Antoci. It is organised by the Tangaj Collective Association, and it is co-financed by the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB within the Bucharest – Open City 2021 programme, as well as by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN). The festival is supported by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.

In 2020 BIDFF was nominated to the AFCN Awards for Promoting Romanian Culture around the World.

WINNERS:

Best Film:

Belia (Egypt)

Directed by Eman Hussein

Special Mentions:

The Kitchen (India)

Directed by Vishwakiran Nambi

Fibonacci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomas Hubacek

Best Romanian Film:

Public Figure (Romania)

Directed by Mădălina Zaharia