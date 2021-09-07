PRODUCTION: Alina Grigore Wraps Shooting Sophomore Feature Amid Waters

BUCHAREST: Writer/director/actress Alina Grigore has entered postproduction with her sophomore feature Amid Waters / Între ape (working title). Her debut feature Blue Moon / Crai nou has been selected for the main competition of the San Sebastian FF, running 17-25 September 2021.

Amid Waters was shot in only 19 days in June and August 2021.

“Initially, the project was a theatre play for which the actors had rehearsed for more than a year. Adapting the story and the acting to the cinema proves the skillfulness of Alina. Her way of work, which incorporated the cinematographer from the script reading stage, allowed us to shoot the film in a very short period of time for a feature film”, producer Gabriela Suciu told FNE.

Amid Waters follows a very eclectic gathering of family and friends, who are about to experience a rich set of emotions in a couple of days of vacation spent in the Danube Delta.

The film talks about repetitive attempts to get to the most vulnerable lonesome within, of how we try to make sense of life through the paradoxical cocktail of chemicals that we call love, while we get tangled up in the haze of mundane frivolity, as we consciously avoid to meet our most profound truths.

The main characters are played by Ciprian Teodorescu and Elena Filip, and the cast includes Sabina Plăcintescu, Robi Urs, Irina Teodor, Vlad-Adrian Iancu and Anca Simon.

This Romanian independent project is produced by Gabriela Suciu through Atelier de Film in coproduction with Forest Film Production, InLight Center and Avanpost. The budget is approximately 240,000 EUR.

The film is set to be finished in the first months of 2022 and to be released in Romania in the summer of 2022.

Grigore’s debut feature Blue Moon was also produced by Gabriela Suciu through InLight Center in coproduction with Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Smart Sound Studios and Avanpost.

Trained as an actress, Alina Grigore (36) co-wrote with Adrian Sitaru the script for Illegitimate / Ilegitim, produced by Domestic Film in coproduction with Poland’s Film Produkcja and France’s Damned Films, in which she also starred and which received the C.I.C.A.E. Award at the Berlin IFF’s Forum in 2016.

Nearly 10 years ago Grigore launched the acting school InLight Center in Bucharest.

Production Information:

Producer:

Atelier de Film (Romania)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Forest Film Production (Romania)

InLight Center (Romania)

Avanpost (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Alina Grigore

Scriptwriter: Alina Grigore

DoP: Adrian Pădurețu

Cast: Ciprian Teodorescu, Elena Filip, Sabina Plăcintescu, Robi Urs, Irina Teodor, Vlad-Adrian Iancu, Anca Simon