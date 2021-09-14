FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival 2021 Announces Winners

SIBIU: Night Nursery by Bourkinabe director Moumouni Sanou received the Best Film Award in the New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition of the 28th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival - Astra Film Festival , which took place in Sibiu, Romania, 5-12 September 2021.

Wolves at the Borders by Martin Páv (Czech Republic) won the Central and Eastern Europe Competition, while Us Against Us by Andra Tararahas was chosen as the best film in the Romania Competition.

Eleven projects participated in the Astra Film Lab and three of them, coming from the Republic of Moldova, Hungary and Romania, were awarded.

This year the festival gave a strong message for responsibility towards planet Earth, an idea that was reflected in one of the main themes of the festival - the Climate Collapse Alert. The message was sent through the special Lifeboats programme and through the People and Bears and the Ride-in @AFF campaigns.

A selection of 43 titles from the official selection will be available for the Romanian audience on the festival’s platform till 19 September 2021.

Astra Film Festival is organised by Astra Film, CNM Astra and Astra Film Foundation with the support of the Sibiu County Council, the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sibiu, the Austrian Cultural Forum and the Romanian Filmmakers Union.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

New Voices in Documentary Cinema Competition:

Best Film:

Night Nursery (France, Burkina Faso, Germany)

Directed by Moumouni Sanou

Special Mention:

For Your Comfort and Your Safety (France)

Directed by Frédéric Mainçon

Central and Eastern Europe Competition:

Best Film:

Wolves at the Borders (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Páv

Special Mention:

Nun of Your Business (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Ivana Marinić Kragić

Romania Competition:

Best Film:

Us Against Us (Romania)

Directed by Andra Tarara

Best Director:

Olga Lucovnicova for Uncle Tudor ((Belgium, Portugal, Hungary)

Special Mention:

Occasional Spies (Romania)

Directed by Oana Giurgiu

DocSchool Competition:

Best Film:

Milkless (Romania)

Directed by Lidia Ilie

Best Director:

Maja Novaković for Then Comes the Evening (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Special Mention:

Dear Darkness (Germany)

Directed by Samuel N. Schwarz

Astra Film Lab Awards:

Pitch the Doc Award, offered by Pitch the Doc:

On Term (Republic of Moldova)

Directed by Mihai Nichiforeac

Docs in Progress Award, offered by CineLab:

Hatchery (Hungary)

Directed by Mate Fuchs

Docs in Development Award, offered by HBO:

Nava Mama (Romania)

Directed by Ana Vijdea

