New Romanian Production Company East West Productions Launched

The company located in Bucharest will provide support and services as an international film and TV coproduction partner, as well as local content development.

With local production experience in Poland, Hungary and Romania, Wayne Henry, who is co-founder, executive producer and head of development at EastWest Productions, is a keen supporter of local creative talent in the CEE regions. Both as Executive producer and VP for HBO Europe, he was responsible for finding local creative talent in writing, directing, acting, and producing.

Born in Romania, Alina David has worked in production services for over 20 years, as a senior production figure for Castel Films Studios and HBO Europe. At EastWest Productions she is co-founder, head of production and producer. During her time at HBO Romania, she was responsible as head of production for the contractual and production management of local original programmes.