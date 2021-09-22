Malmkrog Receives Romanian Filmmakers Union Trophy at 50th UCIN Gala

Malmkrog also received awards for best supporting actor, cinematography, production design and costumes.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Prix - Trophy of the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN):
Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Produced by Mandragora
Coproduced by iadasarecasa, SENSE Production, Cinnamon Films, Film i Väst, Doppelganger, Bord Cadre Films, Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo, Sisters and Brothers Mitevski
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Special Jury Prize:
collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
Directed by Alexander Nanau
Produced by Alexander Nanau Production
Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu, MDR Germany
Lucian Pintilie Award for Best Director:
Dan Chişu for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)
Produced by Domestic Film, DaKINO Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe and Heineken Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Public Television (TVR)
Best Scriptwriter:
Radu Jude, Gianina Cărbunariu for Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo
Best Leading Actress:
Maria Popistaşu for the short film Kaimos (Romania)
Directed by Sarra Tsorakidis
Best Leading Actor:
Mihai Călin for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)
Directed by Dan Chișu
Best Supporting Actress:
Irina Rădulescu for Urma / Legacy (Romania)
Directed by Dorian Boguță
Produced by produced by Hai-Hui Entertainment
Coproduced by Mandragora, Actoriedefilm.ro
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Best Supporting Actor:
Istvan Teglas for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Best Cinematographer:
Tudor Vladimir Panduru for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Best Costume Designer:
Oana Păunescu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Best Production Designer:
Cristina Barbu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Best Editor:
Letiţia Ştefănescu for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)
Directed by Dan Chișu
Best Soundtrack:
Alexandru Dumitru for Legacy / Urma (Romania)
Directed by Dorian Boguță
Adrian Enescu Award for Best Original Music:
Marius Leftărache, Matei Stratan, Cristina Chiosea for Legacy / Urma (Romania)
Directed by Dorian Boguță
Best Documentary:
Acasă, My Home / Acasă (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film(RO)
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film (FI), Kino Company(DE)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
Wood / Lemn (Romania, Austria, Germany)
Directed by Monica Lăzurean Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger
Produced by 4 Proof Film
Coproduced by WildArt Film, Film Tank
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Eurimages, the Austrian Film Institute, Vienna Film Fund, ORF, Hamburg Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin
Best Short Fiction Film:
In Between / În noapte (Romania)
Directed by Ana Pasti
Best Animated Film:
Death and the Knight (Romania)
Directed by Radu Gaciu
Best Television Film:
Who Are You Cătălina? – Ecaterina Teodoroiu (Romania)
Directed by Cornel Mihalache
Miluţă Gheorghiu (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Ştiliuc
Alexandru Tatos Award for First Film:
Acasă, My Home / Acasă (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Best Newcomer:
Still / Doi fără (Romania)
Directed by Miruna Minculescu
Excellency Diploma:
Dumitru Murariu
Special Award:
Ilenei Perneş Dănălache for her book Artiştii, urme pe nisipul timpului
UCIN Award:
Cristian Radu Nema for his book Sergiu Nicolaescu – Un destin pentru România
Special Prize Awarded by the UCIN President:
Andras Demeter for his work at the TVR Film Production House