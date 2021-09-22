Malmkrog Receives Romanian Filmmakers Union Trophy at 50th UCIN Gala

BUCHAREST: Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog was awarded the Grand Prix and the Trophy of the 50th edition of the Romanian Filmmakers Union ( UCIN ) awards at the UCIN Gala held at the National Opera in Bucharest on 20 September 2021. collective by Alexander Nanau received the Special Jury Prize, while Acasă, My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc and Wood by Monica Lăzurean Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger, shared the award for best documentaries.

Malmkrog also received awards for best supporting actor, cinematography, production design and costumes.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix - Trophy of the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN):

Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Directed by Cristi Puiu

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by iadasarecasa, SENSE Production, Cinnamon Films, Film i Väst, Doppelganger, Bord Cadre Films, Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo, Sisters and Brothers Mitevski

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Special Jury Prize:

collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)

Directed by Alexander Nanau

Produced by Alexander Nanau Production

Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu, MDR Germany

Lucian Pintilie Award for Best Director:

Dan Chişu for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)

Produced by Domestic Film, DaKINO Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe and Heineken Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Public Television (TVR)

Best Scriptwriter:

Radu Jude, Gianina Cărbunariu for Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM

Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo

Best Leading Actress:

Maria Popistaşu for the short film Kaimos (Romania)

Directed by Sarra Tsorakidis

Best Leading Actor:

Mihai Călin for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)

Directed by Dan Chișu

Best Supporting Actress:

Irina Rădulescu for Urma / Legacy (Romania)

Directed by Dorian Boguță

Produced by produced by Hai-Hui Entertainment

Coproduced by Mandragora, Actoriedefilm.ro

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Best Supporting Actor:

Istvan Teglas for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Directed by Cristi Puiu

Best Cinematographer:

Tudor Vladimir Panduru for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Directed by Cristi Puiu

Best Costume Designer:

Oana Păunescu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Directed by Cristi Puiu

Best Production Designer:

Cristina Barbu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Directed by Cristi Puiu

Best Editor:

Letiţia Ştefănescu for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)

Directed by Dan Chișu

Best Soundtrack:

Alexandru Dumitru for Legacy / Urma (Romania)

Directed by Dorian Boguță

Adrian Enescu Award for Best Original Music:

Marius Leftărache, Matei Stratan, Cristina Chiosea for Legacy / Urma (Romania)

Directed by Dorian Boguță

Best Documentary:

Acasă, My Home / Acasă (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film(RO)

Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film (FI), Kino Company(DE)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

Wood / Lemn (Romania, Austria, Germany)

Directed by Monica Lăzurean Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger

Produced by 4 Proof Film

Coproduced by WildArt Film, Film Tank

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Eurimages, the Austrian Film Institute, Vienna Film Fund, ORF, Hamburg Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin

Best Short Fiction Film:

In Between / În noapte (Romania)

Directed by Ana Pasti

Best Animated Film:

Death and the Knight (Romania)

Directed by Radu Gaciu

Best Television Film:

Who Are You Cătălina? – Ecaterina Teodoroiu (Romania)

Directed by Cornel Mihalache

Miluţă Gheorghiu (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Ştiliuc

Alexandru Tatos Award for First Film:

Acasă, My Home / Acasă (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Best Newcomer:

Still / Doi fără (Romania)

Directed by Miruna Minculescu

Excellency Diploma:

Dumitru Murariu

Special Award:

Ilenei Perneş Dănălache for her book Artiştii, urme pe nisipul timpului

UCIN Award:

Cristian Radu Nema for his book Sergiu Nicolaescu – Un destin pentru România

Special Prize Awarded by the UCIN President:

Andras Demeter for his work at the TVR Film Production House