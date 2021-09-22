22-09-2021

Malmkrog Receives Romanian Filmmakers Union Trophy at 50th UCIN Gala

By
    Producer Anca Puiu Producer Anca Puiu credit: Adrian Pava

    BUCHAREST: Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog was awarded the Grand Prix and the Trophy of the 50th edition of the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) awards at the UCIN Gala held at the National Opera in Bucharest on 20 September 2021. collective by Alexander Nanau received the Special Jury Prize, while Acasă, My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc and Wood by Monica Lăzurean Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger, shared the award for best documentaries.

    Malmkrog also received awards for best supporting actor, cinematography, production design and costumes.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Grand Prix - Trophy of the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN):
    Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
    Directed by Cristi Puiu
    Produced by Mandragora 
    Coproduced by iadasarecasaSENSE ProductionCinnamon Films,  Film i Väst, Doppelganger, Bord Cadre Films, Produkcija 2006 SarajevoSisters and Brothers Mitevski 
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center SerbiaCanton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Special Jury Prize:
    collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Alexander Nanau
    Produced by Alexander Nanau Production
    Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxemburg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu, MDR Germany

    Lucian Pintilie Award for Best Director:
    Dan Chişu for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)
    Produced by Domestic Film, DaKINO Production
    Supported by the Romanian Film CentreMEDIA – Creative Europe and Heineken Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Public Television (TVR)

    Best Scriptwriter:
    Radu Jude, Gianina Cărbunariu for Uppercase Print / Tipografic majuscul (Romania)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by microFILM
    Coproduced by the Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the MEDIA Programme in association with nomada.solo

    Best Leading Actress:
    Maria Popistaşu for the short film Kaimos (Romania)
    Directed by Sarra Tsorakidis

    Best Leading Actor:
    Mihai Călin for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)
    Directed by Dan Chișu

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Irina Rădulescu for Urma / Legacy (Romania)
    Directed by Dorian Boguță
    Produced by produced by Hai-Hui Entertainment
    Coproduced by Mandragora, Actoriedefilm.ro
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Istvan Teglas for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
    Directed by Cristi Puiu

    Best Cinematographer:
    Tudor Vladimir Panduru for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
    Directed by Cristi Puiu

    Best Costume Designer:
    Oana Păunescu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
    Directed by Cristi Puiu

    Best Production Designer:
    Cristina Barbu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)
    Directed by Cristi Puiu

    Best Editor:
    Letiţia Ştefănescu for 5 Minutes Too Late / 5 minute (Romania)
    Directed by Dan Chișu

    Best Soundtrack:
    Alexandru Dumitru for Legacy / Urma (Romania)
    Directed by Dorian Boguță

    Adrian Enescu Award for Best Original Music:
    Marius Leftărache, Matei Stratan, Cristina Chiosea for Legacy / Urma (Romania)
    Directed by Dorian Boguță

    Best Documentary:
    Acasă, My Home / Acasă (Romania, Finland, Germany)
    Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
    Produced by Manifest Film(RO)
    Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film (FI), Kino Company(DE)
    Supported by the Romanian Film CentreRomanian TelevisionMEDIA – Creative EuropeCinelabBeep Studio

    Wood / Lemn (Romania, Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Monica Lăzurean Gorgan, Michaela Kirst, Ebba Sinzinger
    Produced by 4 Proof Film
    Coproduced by WildArt Film, Film Tank
    Supported by the Romanian Film CentreMEDIA – Creative EuropeEurimages, the Austrian Film Institute, Vienna Film Fund, ORF, Hamburg Film Fund, Medienboard Berlin

    Best Short Fiction Film:
    In Between / În noapte (Romania)
    Directed by Ana Pasti

    Best Animated Film:
    Death and the Knight (Romania)
    Directed by Radu Gaciu

    Best Television Film:
    Who Are You Cătălina? – Ecaterina Teodoroiu (Romania)
    Directed by Cornel Mihalache

    Miluţă Gheorghiu (Romania)
    Directed by Andreea Ştiliuc

    Alexandru Tatos Award for First Film:
    Acasă, My Home / Acasă (Romania, Finland, Germany)
    Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

    Best Newcomer:
    Still / Doi fără (Romania)
    Directed by Miruna Minculescu

    Excellency Diploma:
    Dumitru Murariu

    Special Award:
    Ilenei Perneş Dănălache for her book Artiştii, urme pe nisipul timpului

    UCIN Award:
    Cristian Radu Nema for his book Sergiu Nicolaescu – Un destin pentru România

    Special Prize Awarded by the UCIN President:
    Andras Demeter for his work at the TVR Film Production House

    Published in Romania

