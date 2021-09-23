Sergei Polunin Promotes Romania in Short Film

BUCHAREST: The famous ballet dancer Sergei Polunin, who was a special guest of the 20th edition of Transilvania IFF ( TIFF , 31 July - 9 August 2021), has shot a short film in Romania on the famous Transalpina road, the highest road in Romania and the oldest across the Carpathian Mountains, as well as in an oak forest in Valcea County.

“For me dancing in Romania, in the middle of nature, was a unique experience because I managed to get in touch on a spiritual level with all the surroundings”, Polunin said.

The Road to Eternity was directed by Romanian Bogdan Daragiu using the music of Serbian composer Miroslav Bako, according to News.ro.