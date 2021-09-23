FILM+ Programme Announces Projects Selected for 2021-2022

Conceived as a working, support and promotion laboratory dedicated to independent film, animation and video art projects, FILM+ is the only Romanian and regional project for professional training which has a practical character, focusing on the development, creation and promotion of small budget independent audiovisual productions.
The workshop was founded in 2016 by a group of young Romanian film professionals: DoP Ana Drăghici, film and audiovisual consultant Alex Trăilă, director Paul Negoescu and producer Anamaria Antoci.
The sixth edition is co-financed by the Creative Europe - MEDIA programme of the European Commission.
