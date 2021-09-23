FILM+ Programme Announces Projects Selected for 2021-2022

BUCHAREST: Four long documentaries, one feature film, eleven short fiction films, one short animated film and one medium length fiction film have been selected from 91 projects for the 6th edition of FILM+ , the alternative programme supporting independent film productions from Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Greece.

Conceived as a working, support and promotion laboratory dedicated to independent film, animation and video art projects, FILM+ is the only Romanian and regional project for professional training which has a practical character, focusing on the development, creation and promotion of small budget independent audiovisual productions.

The workshop was founded in 2016 by a group of young Romanian film professionals: DoP Ana Drăghici, film and audiovisual consultant Alex Trăilă, director Paul Negoescu and producer Anamaria Antoci.

The sixth edition is co-financed by the Creative Europe - MEDIA programme of the European Commission.

