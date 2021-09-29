FESTIVALS: Animest International Animation Film Festival 2021 Ready to Kick Off

Four titles are vying in the long animated films competition. They include The Crossing by Florence Miailhe, a coproduction between France, the Czech Republic and Germany, produced by Les films de l’Arlequin and coproduced by Balance Film, MAUR film and ARTE France, as well as My Sunny Maad by Michaela Pavlátová, produced by Czech Negativ Film in coproduction with France’s Sacrebleu Productions, Slovakia’s BFilm and the Czech Television. Eleven films are competing in the Romanian competition.
Another 31 short films are also competing in their dedicated section. Over 1,850 international short films were submitted for the 2021 edition.
The festival will also host the 3rd edition of Pitch, please!, a competition for short animated films in preproduction from Romania and Moldova.
Animest is supported by the Romanian Film Centre and the Bucharest Municipality through ARCUB as part of the Bucharest – Open City 2021 Programme.
Short Film Competition:
3 geNARRATIONS (Poland)
Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska
A Bite of Bone (Japan)
Directed by Honami Yano
A Mini Trilogy (USA)
Directed by Shannon Lee
Affairs of the Art (UK)
Directed by Joanna Quinn
Anxious Body (France)
Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri
Bestia (Chile)
Directed by Hugo Covarrubias
Boscombe Bound (UK)
Directed by Corrianna Clarke
Camouflage (the Netherlands)
Directed by Remco Polman
Comeback (Latvia)
Directed by Vladimir Leschiov
Congregation (Australia)
Directed by Nick Simpson
Conversation with a Whale (Austria)
Directed by Anna Samo
Cromosoma X (Italy)
Directed by Lucia Bulgheroni
Darwin’s Notebook (Switzerland)
Directed by Georges Schwitzgebel
Don’t Sit Back and Stay Quiet (Germany)
Directed by Marlene Binder
Easter Eggs (Belgium)
Directed by Nicolas Keppens
Forever (USA)
Directed by Mitch McGlocklin
Having an Invisible Disability (UK)
Directed by Florence Burns
Hide (Hungary)
Directed by Daniel Gray
Horacio (France)
Directed by Caroline Cherrier
It Wasn’t Bourgogne (France)
Directed by Mathias de Panafieu, Sonia Gerbeaud
Julian Tuwim: To Everyman (Poland)
Directed by Cezary Albinski
Life’s a Bitch (Russia)
Directed by Varya Yakovleva
Maalbeek (France)
Directed by Ismail Joffroy Chandoutis
Hourvari (France)
Directed by Felicien Bonniot, Pauline Jacquelin
It Was Only a Rock That Look Like Someone (Mexico)
Directed by Matisse Gonzalez
My Mother’s Pain (Colombia)
Directed by Juliana Erazo
Ned (UK)
Directed by Sharon E. Sorensen
Night Bus (Taiwan)
Directed by Joe Hsieh
Prince in a Pastry Shop (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Agopsowicz
Rites of Spring (Cyprus)
Directed by Yiorgos Tsangaris
Selection Process (Spain)
Directed by Carla Pereira
Sensor Ship (Canada)
Directed by Jin A. Yoon
Swallow the Universe (France)
Directed by Nieto
Takano Intersection (Japan)
Directed by Mizuki Ito
The Adventures of Gloria Scott: Murder in the Cathedral (Croatia)
Directed by Matija Pisasic, Tvrtko Raspolic
The Fourth Wall (Iran)
Directed by Mahboobeh Kalaee
The Passerby (Belgium)
Directed by Pieter Coudyzer
The Stork (Estonia)
Directed by Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tinakov
The Visit (Singapore)
Directed by Morrie Tan
The Wet Socks of Berta Reyes (Russia)
Directed by Alexandra Shadrina
Under the Skin, the Bark (France)
Directed by Franck Dion
Vadim on a Walk (Russia)
Directed by Sasha Svirsky
What Resonates in Silence (France)
Directed by Marine Blin
When I Am Sad (Armenia)
Directed by Lilit Altunyan
Where Were You? (Spain)
Directed by Maria Trenor
Up to the Sea, She Weaves a Dream (Iran)
Directed by Maryam Khalilzadeh
Whisper Down the Lane (Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Raghad Albarqi