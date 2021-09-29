FESTIVALS: Animest International Animation Film Festival 2021 Ready to Kick Off

BUCHAREST: A total of 47 animated short films from 27 countries are competing for the 2021 Animest Trophy, the coveted prize that ensures the winner eligibility for the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film. The 16th Animest International Animation Film Festival will take place in a hybrid format in Bucharest and online from 8 to 17 October 2021.

Four titles are vying in the long animated films competition. They include The Crossing by Florence Miailhe, a coproduction between France, the Czech Republic and Germany, produced by Les films de l’Arlequin and coproduced by Balance Film, MAUR film and ARTE France, as well as My Sunny Maad by Michaela Pavlátová, produced by Czech Negativ Film in coproduction with France’s Sacrebleu Productions, Slovakia’s BFilm and the Czech Television. Eleven films are competing in the Romanian competition.

Another 31 short films are also competing in their dedicated section. Over 1,850 international short films were submitted for the 2021 edition.

The festival will also host the 3rd edition of Pitch, please!, a competition for short animated films in preproduction from Romania and Moldova.

Animest is supported by the Romanian Film Centre and the Bucharest Municipality through ARCUB as part of the Bucharest – Open City 2021 Programme.

Short Film Competition:

3 geNARRATIONS (Poland)

Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska

A Bite of Bone (Japan)

Directed by Honami Yano

A Mini Trilogy (USA)

Directed by Shannon Lee

Affairs of the Art (UK)

Directed by Joanna Quinn

Anxious Body (France)

Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri

Bestia (Chile)

Directed by Hugo Covarrubias

Boscombe Bound (UK)

Directed by Corrianna Clarke

Camouflage (the Netherlands)

Directed by Remco Polman

Comeback (Latvia)

Directed by Vladimir Leschiov

Congregation (Australia)

Directed by Nick Simpson

Conversation with a Whale (Austria)

Directed by Anna Samo

Cromosoma X (Italy)

Directed by Lucia Bulgheroni

Darwin’s Notebook (Switzerland)

Directed by Georges Schwitzgebel

Don’t Sit Back and Stay Quiet (Germany)

Directed by Marlene Binder

Easter Eggs (Belgium)

Directed by Nicolas Keppens

Forever (USA)

Directed by Mitch McGlocklin

Having an Invisible Disability (UK)

Directed by Florence Burns

Hide (Hungary)

Directed by Daniel Gray

Horacio (France)

Directed by Caroline Cherrier

It Wasn’t Bourgogne (France)

Directed by Mathias de Panafieu, Sonia Gerbeaud

Julian Tuwim: To Everyman (Poland)

Directed by Cezary Albinski

Life’s a Bitch (Russia)

Directed by Varya Yakovleva

Maalbeek (France)

Directed by Ismail Joffroy Chandoutis

Hourvari (France)

Directed by Felicien Bonniot, Pauline Jacquelin

It Was Only a Rock That Look Like Someone (Mexico)

Directed by Matisse Gonzalez

My Mother’s Pain (Colombia)

Directed by Juliana Erazo

Ned (UK)

Directed by Sharon E. Sorensen

Night Bus (Taiwan)

Directed by Joe Hsieh

Prince in a Pastry Shop (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Agopsowicz

Rites of Spring (Cyprus)

Directed by Yiorgos Tsangaris

Selection Process (Spain)

Directed by Carla Pereira

Sensor Ship (Canada)

Directed by Jin A. Yoon

Swallow the Universe (France)

Directed by Nieto

Takano Intersection (Japan)

Directed by Mizuki Ito

The Adventures of Gloria Scott: Murder in the Cathedral (Croatia)

Directed by Matija Pisasic, Tvrtko Raspolic

The Fourth Wall (Iran)

Directed by Mahboobeh Kalaee

The Passerby (Belgium)

Directed by Pieter Coudyzer

The Stork (Estonia)

Directed by Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tinakov

The Visit (Singapore)

Directed by Morrie Tan

The Wet Socks of Berta Reyes (Russia)

Directed by Alexandra Shadrina

Under the Skin, the Bark (France)

Directed by Franck Dion

Vadim on a Walk (Russia)

Directed by Sasha Svirsky

What Resonates in Silence (France)

Directed by Marine Blin

When I Am Sad (Armenia)

Directed by Lilit Altunyan

Where Were You? (Spain)

Directed by Maria Trenor

Up to the Sea, She Weaves a Dream (Iran)

Directed by Maryam Khalilzadeh

Whisper Down the Lane (Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Raghad Albarqi