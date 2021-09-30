PRODUCTION: Ion Ioachim Stroe in Postproduction with Debut Feature There Is No One Here

There Is No One Here by Ion Ioachim Stroe

BUCHAREST: The Romanian director Ion Ioachim Stroe is currently in postproduction with his debut feature There Is No One Here / Aici nu e nimeni, which is the first independent debut feature from the Bucharest-based production outfit Wearebasca .

There Is No One Here is a psychological drama taking place at a seaside campsite, which is supposed to be empty in the spring of 2020. Ion Ioachim Stroe and Raluca Sas penned the script and the cast includes Ela Ionescu, Ovidiu Mihaita, Silvana Mihai and Diana Spiridon. Ion Ioachim Stroe also holds credits for editing and original music.

The project is a micro-budget production, independently produced by Stroe, Robert Fita and Claudiu Mitcu through Wearebasca. “We spent 40,000 EUR of independent money, but several departments worked for free, including the DoP Andrei Butica, Ion Ioachim Stroe on editing and music, myself as a producer, the equipment from Wearebasca etc”, Claudiu Mitcu told FNE.

The film was shot near the Bulgarian village of Krapets, on the Black Sea coast, in 15 days with a team of 14 persons, including the actors.

“We shot in Bulgaria in the spring of 2020, when the borders were closed and the vaccination just started. We isolated ourselves during the shooting because most members of the team hadn’t had the chance to get the vaccine and we couldn’t run the risk of getting infected”, Claudiu Mitcu told FNE.

The film was shot by Andrei Butica, whose credits include Ana, mon amour directed by Calin Peter Netzer and produced by Parada Film in coproduction with augenschein Filmproduktion and Sophie Dulac Productions.

There Is No One Here is expected to be finished in December 2021 and the domestic release is loosely set for the spring or summer of 2022.

Trained as an editor, Ion Ioachim Stroe has received six Gopo Award nominations, including a nomination for Catalin Mitulescu’s Heidi (2019, produced by Strada Film). He also directed three short fiction films and two short animated films.

Production Information:

Producer:

Wearebasca (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Ion Ioachim Stroe

Scriptwriters: Ion Ioachim Stroe, Raluca Sas

DoP: Andrei Butica

Editor: Ion Ioachim Stroe

Original music: Ion Ioachim Stroe

Cast: Ela Ionescu, Ovidiu Mihaita, Diana Spiridon, Silvana Mihai