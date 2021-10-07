Alina Grigore’s Blue Moon Starts Sales

BUCHAREST: Alina Grigore’s debut feature and winner of the Golden Shell at the 69th San Sebastian FF, Blue Moon / Crai Nou has been sold by Patra Spanou Film for distribution in Spain.

The film was set to be released theatrically in Romania on 5 November 2021, but due to the rapid increase in the number of Coronavirus infections and the uncertainty of cinemas' activity, the release has been postponed for 4 March 2022.

Blue Moon was acquired by Patra Spanou Film ahead of its world premiere in the main competition of the San Sebastian FF.

The film is an independent Romanian coproduction produced by Gabi Suciu through InLight Center in coproduction with Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Smart Sound Studios and Avanpost.

The story written by Alina Grigore talks about the relationship between a victim and her aggressor in a dysfunctional family from the Romanian countryside, where a young woman tries to escape her oppressive family by leaving to study in Bucharest.

The main characters of the film are played by Ioana Chițu, Mircea Postelnicu, Mircea Silaghi and Vlad Ivanov.