FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn to Represent Romania in Oscar Race

BUCHAREST: Radu Jude’s 2021 Berlinale winner Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc has been selected as Romania’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Romania, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic and Croatia.

Athens-based Heretic Outreach has sold Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn to several territories, including North America. The film will reach cinemas in the USA in November 2021, distributed by Magnolia Pictures.

The film was among the five finalists for the FIPRESCI Grand Prix – Best Film of 2021. The accolades that it has received include the Golden Kingfisher Award in the Feature and Animated Films Competition of the 34th edition of Finale Plzen and the Best Film Award in the Croatian Minority Coproductions Competition at the Pula Film Festival.

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn was produced by Ada Solomon, who discovered Jude and produced all his films, through microFILM. The project is a coproduction with Luxembourg's Paul Thiltges Distributions, Czech Republic's endorfilm and Croatia's Kinorama, and it was supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

The film was lensed by Marius Panduru, a regular collaborator of Jude, including cooperation on Aferim! (2015) and Scarred Hearts / Inimi cicatrizate (2016), both produced by HiFilm productions).