FESTIVALS: Bucharest Experimental IFF 2021 Launches National Competition

BUCHAREST: Thirty titles have been selected for the International Competition of the 11th edition of the Bucharest Experimental International Film Festival ( BIEFF , 17 – 21 November 2021). For the first time the festival will hold a national competition, for which 13 titles have been selected from 80 submissions.

The festival is focusing this year on the experimental Romanian group kinema ikon, which has been active in the city of Arad since 1970, and it will also show the two short films by Radu Jude, Plastic Semiotic and Caricaturana, which had their world premieres in Venice and Locarno, respectively, this year. The theme of this edition is Are We Human?

The festival is organised by the Cultural Association Manekino in partnership with PRINTOR COM. The festival is co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN) and the Bucharest City Hall through ArCuB, and it is supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC).

BIEFF has partnerships with Cannes Quinzaine de Réalisateurs, Berlinale Forum Expanded and the French Institute.

The Golden Bear winner Adina Pintilie, who was among the co-creators of the festival and its artistic director between 2010 and 2019, is now consultant on international partnerships.

The festival was created under the patronage of both the University of Theatre and Film I.L. Caragiale (UNATC) and the National University of Arts as the first event between cinema and visual arts, aiming at encouraging artists who daringly explore the limits of cinematic language.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

Inner Outer Space (Spain)

Directed by Laida Lertxundi

Notes, Imprints (On Love): Part I (USA, Ecuador)

Directed by Alexandra Cuesta

Hotel Royal (Portugal)

Directed by Salome Lamas

Ventana (USA)

Directed by Edgar Jorge Baralt

Blue Affair (Japan)

Directed by Kosuke Okahara

If Your Heart Wants It (Remix) (Finland)

Directed by Pilvi Takala

The Capacity for Adequate Anger (Germany)

Directed by Vika Kirchenbauer

Fantasma Neon (Brazil)

Directed by Leonardo Martinelli

Les démons de Dorothy (France)

Directed by Alexis Langlois

Vo (France)

Directed by Nicolas Gourault

Once upon a Screen: Explosive Paradox (USA, Germany)

Directed by Kevin B. Lee

The Same Dream (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Petri

In Flow of Words (the Netherlands)

Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

This Day Won’t Last (Tunisia)

Mouaad El Salem

A Lack of Clarity (Denmark)

Directed by Stefan Kruse Jorgensen

Train Again (Austria)

Directed by Peter Tscherkassky

Misty Picture (Germany)

Directed by Christoph Girardet, Matthias Müller

Inflorescence (Germany)

Directed by Nicolaas Schmidt

Chute (Switzerland)

Directed by Nora Longatti

Baby Anger (France, Italy)

Directed by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

In Good Hands (Switzerland)

Directed by Kezia Zurbrügg, Philipp Ritler

New Gods (Switzerland, France)

Directed by Loic Hobi

One Thousand and One Attempts to Be an Ocean (France)

Directed by Wang Yuyan

Naya – Der Walt hat tausend Augen (Netherlands)

Directed by Sebastian Mulder

Kalsubai (India)

Directed by Yudhajit Basu

Ob Scene (Argentina)

Directed by Paloma Orlandini Castro

Vedo Rosso (Italy)

Directed by Adrian Paci

Lacerate (Italy)

Directed by Janis Rafa

Sycorax (Portugal, Spain)

Directed by Lois Patiño, Matias Piñeiro

When Night Meets Dawn (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Cristina Bortun