FESTIVALS: Bucharest Experimental IFF 2021 Launches National Competition

The festival is focusing this year on the experimental Romanian group kinema ikon, which has been active in the city of Arad since 1970, and it will also show the two short films by Radu Jude, Plastic Semiotic and Caricaturana, which had their world premieres in Venice and Locarno, respectively, this year. The theme of this edition is Are We Human?
The festival is organised by the Cultural Association Manekino in partnership with PRINTOR COM. The festival is co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN) and the Bucharest City Hall through ArCuB, and it is supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC).
BIEFF has partnerships with Cannes Quinzaine de Réalisateurs, Berlinale Forum Expanded and the French Institute.
The Golden Bear winner Adina Pintilie, who was among the co-creators of the festival and its artistic director between 2010 and 2019, is now consultant on international partnerships.
The festival was created under the patronage of both the University of Theatre and Film I.L. Caragiale (UNATC) and the National University of Arts as the first event between cinema and visual arts, aiming at encouraging artists who daringly explore the limits of cinematic language.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
Inner Outer Space (Spain)
Directed by Laida Lertxundi
Notes, Imprints (On Love): Part I (USA, Ecuador)
Directed by Alexandra Cuesta
Hotel Royal (Portugal)
Directed by Salome Lamas
Ventana (USA)
Directed by Edgar Jorge Baralt
Blue Affair (Japan)
Directed by Kosuke Okahara
If Your Heart Wants It (Remix) (Finland)
Directed by Pilvi Takala
The Capacity for Adequate Anger (Germany)
Directed by Vika Kirchenbauer
Fantasma Neon (Brazil)
Directed by Leonardo Martinelli
Les démons de Dorothy (France)
Directed by Alexis Langlois
Vo (France)
Directed by Nicolas Gourault
Once upon a Screen: Explosive Paradox (USA, Germany)
Directed by Kevin B. Lee
The Same Dream (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Petri
In Flow of Words (the Netherlands)
Directed by Eliane Esther Bots
This Day Won’t Last (Tunisia)
Mouaad El Salem
A Lack of Clarity (Denmark)
Directed by Stefan Kruse Jorgensen
Train Again (Austria)
Directed by Peter Tscherkassky
Misty Picture (Germany)
Directed by Christoph Girardet, Matthias Müller
Inflorescence (Germany)
Directed by Nicolaas Schmidt
Chute (Switzerland)
Directed by Nora Longatti
Baby Anger (France, Italy)
Directed by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel
In Good Hands (Switzerland)
Directed by Kezia Zurbrügg, Philipp Ritler
New Gods (Switzerland, France)
Directed by Loic Hobi
One Thousand and One Attempts to Be an Ocean (France)
Directed by Wang Yuyan
Naya – Der Walt hat tausend Augen (Netherlands)
Directed by Sebastian Mulder
Kalsubai (India)
Directed by Yudhajit Basu
Ob Scene (Argentina)
Directed by Paloma Orlandini Castro
Vedo Rosso (Italy)
Directed by Adrian Paci
Lacerate (Italy)
Directed by Janis Rafa
Sycorax (Portugal, Spain)
Directed by Lois Patiño, Matias Piñeiro
When Night Meets Dawn (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Cristina Bortun