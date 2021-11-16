16-11-2021

FESTIVALS: Bucharest Experimental IFF 2021 Launches National Competition

    Plastic Semiotic by Radu Jude Plastic Semiotic by Radu Jude

    BUCHAREST: Thirty titles have been selected for the International Competition of the 11th edition of the Bucharest Experimental International Film Festival (BIEFF, 17 – 21 November 2021). For the first time the festival will hold a national competition, for which 13 titles have been selected from 80 submissions.

    The festival is focusing this year on the experimental Romanian group kinema ikon, which has been active in the city of Arad since 1970, and it will also show the two short films by Radu Jude, Plastic Semiotic and Caricaturana, which had their world premieres in Venice and Locarno, respectively, this year. The theme of this edition is Are We Human?

    The festival is organised by the Cultural Association Manekino in partnership with PRINTOR COM. The festival is co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN) and the Bucharest City Hall through ArCuB, and it is supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC).

    BIEFF has partnerships with Cannes Quinzaine de Réalisateurs, Berlinale Forum Expanded and the French Institute.

    The Golden Bear winner Adina Pintilie, who was among the co-creators of the festival and its artistic director between 2010 and 2019, is now consultant on international partnerships.

    The festival was created under the patronage of both the University of Theatre and Film I.L. Caragiale (UNATC) and the National University of Arts as the first event between cinema and visual arts, aiming at encouraging artists who daringly explore the limits of cinematic language.

    INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

    Inner Outer Space (Spain)
    Directed by Laida Lertxundi

    Notes, Imprints (On Love): Part I (USA, Ecuador)
    Directed by Alexandra Cuesta

    Hotel Royal (Portugal)
    Directed by Salome Lamas

    Ventana (USA)
    Directed by Edgar Jorge Baralt

    Blue Affair (Japan)
    Directed by Kosuke Okahara

    If Your Heart Wants It (Remix) (Finland)
    Directed by Pilvi Takala

    The Capacity for Adequate Anger (Germany)
    Directed by Vika Kirchenbauer

    Fantasma Neon (Brazil)
    Directed by Leonardo Martinelli

    Les démons de Dorothy (France)
    Directed by Alexis Langlois

    Vo (France)
    Directed by Nicolas Gourault

    Once upon a Screen: Explosive Paradox (USA, Germany)
    Directed by Kevin B. Lee

    The Same Dream (Romania)
    Directed by Vlad Petri

    In Flow of Words (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

    This Day Won’t Last (Tunisia)
    Mouaad El Salem

    A Lack of Clarity (Denmark)
    Directed by Stefan Kruse Jorgensen

    Train Again (Austria)
    Directed by Peter Tscherkassky

    Misty Picture (Germany)
    Directed by Christoph Girardet, Matthias Müller

    Inflorescence (Germany)
    Directed by Nicolaas Schmidt

    Chute (Switzerland)
    Directed by Nora Longatti

    Baby Anger (France, Italy)
    Directed by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

    In Good Hands (Switzerland)
    Directed by Kezia Zurbrügg, Philipp Ritler

    New Gods (Switzerland, France)
    Directed by Loic Hobi

    One Thousand and One Attempts to Be an Ocean (France)
    Directed by Wang Yuyan

    Naya – Der Walt hat tausend Augen (Netherlands)
    Directed by Sebastian Mulder

    Kalsubai (India)
    Directed by Yudhajit Basu

    Ob Scene (Argentina)
    Directed by Paloma Orlandini Castro

    Vedo Rosso (Italy)
    Directed by Adrian Paci

    Lacerate (Italy)
    Directed by Janis Rafa

    Sycorax (Portugal, Spain)
    Directed by Lois Patiño, Matias Piñeiro

    When Night Meets Dawn (Romania)
    Directed by Andreea Cristina Bortun

