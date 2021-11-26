Lucian Romașcanu Re-Appointed as Minister of Culture in Romania

BUCHAREST: Lucian Romașcanu has been re-appointed as Minister of Culture by the new Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, who is heading a coalition cabinet of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL). Romașcanu was Minister of Culture from June 2017 to January 2018.

Lucian Romașcanu stated at his previous investment that a new film law would be among his priorities, but a new film law wasn’t adopted during his mandate, nor later.

Lucian Romașcanu was previously head of executive management for the newspapers division of Ringier Romania (from 2006 to 2009), General Manager at Cancan Media (from 2009 to 2012), Executive Manager at TV channel KanalD (from 2012 to 2014), Management Advisor to the President and General Manager of the Romanian National Television - TVR (from 2014 to 2016) and Country Manager at TailWind EMEA part of ThinkDigital Group of Companies (from 2015 to 2016).

At the end of 2016 he entered politics and became PSD senator and President of the Committee on Cultural and Media Affairs of the Senate of Romania.